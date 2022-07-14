The King arrives in theaters in Mexico: from “Elvis” to the Cineteca Forum, premieres from July 14 to 20

Continuing with the summer premieres, now it’s the turn of “Elvis“, by Baz Luhrmann, the filmmaker responsible for “Moulin Rouge”, for monopolizing a good part of the screens of Mexican movie theaters and practically closing the era of blockbusters. In addition, the International Film Forum arrives on the screens of the National Cinematheque and its itinerant circuit. The horror film follows, with a Finnish film and the return to the genre of master David Cronenberg.

Elvis

Australia-United States, 2022. Directed by: Baz Luhrmann. Starring: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Richard Roxburgh.

Photo: courtesy Warner Bros.

In the musical drama “Elvis”, filmed mainly in Queensland, Australia, the most significant and influential people in the life of the legendary rocker will be discussed, such as his wife Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge), his mother Gladys (Helen Thomson) and his Father Vernon (Richard Roxburgh). It will be a journey through three decades in the life of Elvis, it will also show the cultural, social and political panorama in the United States during the 50s, 60s and 70s. Baz Luhrmann, who directed “Romeo and Juliet” (1996), added to this biopic his personal appreciation of this great showman and, in addition, included new versions of classic Elvis songs, such as “Rockhound Jail”, “Suspicious Minds” and “Dog Hound”.

crimes of the future

Crimes of the Future; Canada-United Kingdom-Greece, 2022. Directed by: David Cronenberg. With: Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart.

Dystopia in the purest Cronenbergian style in which the Canadian filmmaker takes up the theme of body and flesh modification as in his early films, such as “Rage”, the same “Crimes of the Future” (with which it shares the title but no plot), “The fly”, “existenZ”, “Crash”, “Invaded bodies” or “Naked lunch”. Without specifying the time, in the plot the human species evolves and adapts to a synthetic environment. The artist Saul (Viggo Mortensen) exhibits the metamorphoses of his organs in avant-garde performances in which he is accompanied by Caprice (Léa Seydoux).

Sinister Twin

The Twin; Finland, 2022. Directed by: Taneli Mustone. Starring: Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree, Tristan Ruggeri.

Photo: courtesy Corazón Films.

After suffering a tragic accident in which one of her twins died, Rachel and her family move to the other side of the world. Everything seems to be going well; however, her stay in the quiet Scandinavian countryside changes drastically when she begins to discover the nature of her son.

International Film Forum of the National Cineteca

Photo: courtesy Cineteca Nacional

The 41st edition of this cycle, organized since 1980, is made up on this occasion by 14 films, from countries such as Italy, Uruguay, Argentina, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Bolivia, Mexico, Spain, Paraguay, Germany and Thailand. The inaugural film is “El hombre buffalo” (Mexico, 2020), by David Torres Labansat, which takes up the difficult journalistic profession in the contemporary national scene. “The shopkeeper’s son, the mayor, the town and the world” (France-Belgium, 2020) by Claire Simon will also be presented, about a town that defends its identity against globalization; “The Cave” (Italy-France-Germany, 2021) by Michelangelo Frammartino, an exploration into the bowels of the Earth; “El filmador” (Uruguay, 2021) by Aldo Garay, reflective documentary based on the filming of the writer José Pedro Díaz. The Forum continues with “The Nearby” (Argentina, 2021); “A man and a camera” (The Netherlands, 2021) by Guido Hendrikx; “Return to Reims (fragments)” (France, 2021), by Jean-Gabriel Périot; “Island of the Birds” (Switzerland, 2019), by Sérgio Da Costa and Maya Kosa; “Squirlas” (Argentina, 2020), by Natalia Garayalde; “The great movement” (Bolivia-Qatar-France-Switzerland, 2021), by Kiro Russo; “Flash bravío” (Spain, 2021), by Ainhoa ​​Rodríguez; “Wood and water (Germany-France-Hong Kong, 2021), by Jonas Bak; “Eami (Paraguay-France-Germany-Argentina-Mexico-United States-Netherlands, 2022), by Paz Encina, and “Come here” (Thailand, 2021), by Anocha Suwichakornpong.

The Forum will be presented from July 14 to 31 at the Cineteca. In addition, from July 21 to August 10, the program will tour Mexico City and the Metropolitan Area at the Cinépolis complexes (Diana, Plaza Carso and Samara), Cinemex (Reforma, Duraznos, Altavista and Insurgentes), at headquarters of the UNAM (Julio Bracho Room of the CCU and Chopo Cinematograph) and the IFAL.

Watch the minute film of the 41st Cineteca International Forum: