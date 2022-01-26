The king of coffee declares love for the Langhe and brings Barolo to one of its excellences – Targatocn.it

Agrimontana jams, Domori chocolate and now… Barolo. Riccardo Illy, owner of Illy Caffè, declared in a recent interview with “Corriere della Sera” that he wants to become “on tiptoe” a Langhe Docg, to enter slowly, with respect, into the tradition of the Langhe, which he has loved so much for years, being an assiduous frequenter.

The well-known entrepreneur has signed a letter of intent to buy the important wine company Manzone di Monforte d’Alba, in the Barolo production area, even if, to be precise, he himself does not confirm or deny the name of the winery, however, defining it as a reality rooted in the territory and with a great propensity for exports.

An operation that is not limited to having an extra brand, but confirms the Trieste entrepreneur’s love for our land and its characters, above all the barolist Elio Altare and the patron of Eataly and Fontanafredda Oscar Farinetti, of which he has become an admirer and friend.

His choice will lead Manzone to be part of that Polo del Gusto (where, as distributed wines, the Matrojanni for Brunello, and the Taittinger for Champagne) which combines many excellences in a multinational company that has a turnover of 100 million euros, to bring the taste and pleasure of being at the table as a story of the life and tradition of the territories they represent.

And for Monforte d’Alba, if all goes well by the end of the summer, the deadline for closing the deal, it will certainly be an honor to have Riccardo Illy among the entrepreneurs established in the area. “Similar operations – declares the mayor of the Langhe center Livio Genesio – confirm that the Langhe and Roero areas are increasingly sought after. However, I believe that history, tradition, people must be protected, maintained and valued. We must not lose our authenticity. An entrepreneur like Riccardo Illy, who claims to be tied to all this, and who wants to respect it, is welcome. The world changes, but the roots must remain to move forward, in the awareness that the future is always built on solid foundations, in our case built by our grandparents and fathers who believed in the land “.