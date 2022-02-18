The King of Fighters will have a crossover with Street Fighter, but it will disappoint you

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Many years have passed since the characters of the king of Fighters exchanged blows with the fighters of street-fighter for the last time. Of course, thousands of fans long to see a hypothetical Capcom vs. SNK 3 sometime. Although that game does not yet exist, a new crossover has just been announced. Of course, it is best that you moderate your expectations.

What happens is that SNK announced that The King of Fighters All Star, the popular beat ’em up for mobile devices developed by Netmarble, will receive characters from Street Fighter V: Champion Edition in a new event that will start on March 15.

The King of Fighters will once again collaborate with Street Fighter

Specifically, 6 fighters from the popular Capcom franchise will be coming to the mobile title as playable characters. At the time of writing these lines, the presence of Ryu and 2 versions of Chun-Li have already been confirmed. It is to be hoped that in the coming days more information will come out about the rest of the fighters who will participate in the collaborative event.

While we wait for more details about this new crossover to come to light, fans of The King of Fighters All Star You can now redeem the code SFVCOLLABO to claim a 500 ruby ​​reward. SNK has already announced that during the event there will be another redeemable coupon.

While this event may be disappointing to some people, it certainly represents the good relationship that exists between SNK and Capcom. So, thinking about a crossover in a fighting game is not a far-fetched idea. Of course, only time will tell if that happens.

We remind you that it is not the first time that The King of Fighters All Star cross paths with other franchises. A few months ago the characters of Guilty Gear reached the mobile title, while the fighters of dead or alive they also did the same. Finally, the professional wrestlers of the WWE also had a participation in a special event.

But tell us, what do you think of this crossover? Let us read you in the comments.

You will find more information related to the saga the king of Fighters If you click here, while in this link you will be able to know the latest news from street-fighter.

