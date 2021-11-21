The King of FIghters XV, tried

We are far from that curious “golden age” during which there seemed to be constant exits in the genre, but fighting games have not stopped, even if those who develop them always seem to have started on only two possible paths. The first is that of accessibility: an attempt to make these games more enjoyable and “usable” even for those who are not necessarily equipped with surgical precision and extraordinary reflexes; the second, on the other hand, is a simple attempt to expand and improve to the maximum limit what has been done in the past, with all due respect to the neophytes. Now, we are talking about much more complicated roads than the short description just made can imply and we assure you that in both there are obstacles (especially in the first, since many fighting games are “simplified” only in appearance when you start to really go to the bottom of the systems), however it is pleasant to see how the software houses still engaged in the noble art of virtual beating are trying to embrace an increasingly extensive community with an increasingly varied offer. SNK – after taking a small step back with the fourteenth chapter of King of Fighters – he decided, however, to focus on his historical fanbase: the longtime players who have grown up with the series and have never forgotten how to master it. Their King of Fighters XV, therefore, is not a softer and easier game than its predecessor (however much less difficult than the thirteen, it should be noted), yet it boasts notable changes, as well as a revolution in the online infrastructure that could bring it back to the center. attention. We have tried King of Fighters XV thanks to a convenient open beta appeared in these days on Playstation, and today we try to analyze it in your company.

Try to catch me KOF XV: Iori is always a fair beast Let’s start by specifying one thing right away: King of Fighters XV may well have systems that are easy to understand, but clearly this is not a fighting game designed for newbies. Whereas many members of the genre today are quite relaxed in recognizing inputs, and allow you to perform devastating combinations or spectacular moves with discrete ease (and very “welcoming” execution time windows) King of Fighters requires remarkable precision to score complex combinations, and constant training to master the characters properly. This obviously does not mean that the title is not hilarious even if you limit yourself to what you can do, for heaven’s sake, but keep this in mind when online you will find real monsters capable of melting your life point bar in a few seconds. Obviously the historical structure of the brand: we are still facing a one-on-one fighting game with three fighters on each side, where the life bar of each warrior is only partially regenerated after winning a fight, and it is important to structure your teams in a smart way even in the absence of assists, being able to choose the order of those who fight. It is still a very solid model today and there was no reason to change it. To make you understand roughly the complexity of the game we can immediately bring up the movement, for example, because King of Fighters XV keeps what it did in the past with the presence of short leaps and dodges. The former are a building block of the game, and are in effect extraordinary fast hops for the approach, which offer an alternative option to classic jumps and make a well-calculated air offensive very dangerous (as well as less vulnerable to anti-aircraft attacks. ). The dodge instead they have always been present in the saga, and in addition to allowing you to dodge bullets, they can be used to exit corners or take the enemy by surprise by passing behind him, with the downside of being able to be stopped with a hold during execution. These two fundamental maneuvers already make the management of mobility and positioning in battle somewhat elaborate, yet they are only the tip of the iceberg: the real protagonist is in fact the energy bar in this fighting game.

Maximum gameplay KOF XV: activating the Max Mode may not be the winning choice this time The “special bar“it is an integral part of an inordinate number of titles, we all know, and King of Fighters XV uses it in many well-known ways … compared to the XIV, however, things have changed, and they have transformed the entire rhythm of the battles. example the Max Mode, which in the previous chapter was a central activable power-up to do serious damage and execute really devastating combos. Here, this time this temporary explosion of energy is less abusable, but at the same time more flexible: it always allows you to use moves EX (enhanced versions of the special moves, which usually have “bounce” effects and lengthen combos) during its activation, and makes it easier to break the enemy’s guard, only here it costs two bars and can be activated after a normal that cannot be canceled to stop the animation and start with a new combo immediately after. This last new activation, however, transforms it into “fast mode” and makes it last less. Not only that, the EX moves just mentioned can also be used outside of Max Mode at the cost of half a special bar, a choice that could lead many players to base their entire strategy on them, completely ignoring this enhancement. In our opinion, these changes work: they make the pace of the clashes tighter, the mechanic useful without it being almost obligatory, and offer more possibilities to approach the players. It’s just a pity that it wasn’t possible to test the depth of the (remarkable) roster in the beta, as there were only eight fighters at our disposal. Once in the game, if nothing else, King of Fighters XV predictably proved to be a high-level fighting game, very technical and reasoned, but never plagued by the staid pace of other exponents of the genre. Amazon offer The King of Fighters Xv – Day One Edition – Day-One – Playstation 5 Less well the technical issuessadly, and we’re not talking about the overall look. In fact, SNK’s latest work is not a masterpiece by graphics three-dimensional, however, it is an undoubtedly significant step forward compared to the past and is very pleasant to see in action (always setting the bar at the “Arc System” level is a bit unfair to all the other developers, after all). The least successful work, sadly, is that linked to netcode rollback, which does not appear to be as granite as the community would have wished. Even playing against Italian users, in fact, we had to deal with some jolts (with lots of animation frames lost every now and then), and the situation has obviously worsened against more distant countries. Let’s be clear: there is still talk of an infinitely more stable and enjoyable online than that of the previous King of Fighters (a very low bar to overcome), but there is still a lot of work to do to reach the level of the best calculated fighting games in this field. .

Even with some stumbling blocks related to the stability of its netcode, King of Fighters XV predictably turned out to be a very solid fighting game, and the changes to its system seemed able to make the experience even more fun and technical. It is certainly not the most accessible title of the genre around, nor the most spectacular to watch, but for those who love the genre it will probably be difficult not to recommend it in its complex version. Let’s just hope online is a little more robust at launch.