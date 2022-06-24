“The king of my heart”: Lily-Rose Depp in a low-cut top, appears very close to a singer

In a relationship with rapper Yassine Stein, Lily-Rose Depp collaborated with Troye Sivan in the series The Idol, created by Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd). This series shot in Los Angeles aims to reveal behind the scenes of the world of music. The plot centers on the relationship between a rising pop star and the boss of a club, leader of a secret cult.

Previously, Troye Sivan first appeared on television in 2006 when he performed for the first time on the Seven Network Telethon, performing a duet with singer Guy Sebastian, a winner ofaustralian idol. He then returned there in 2007 and 2008. In 2008 he released his first album Dare to Dream. Now recognized in the United States, in particular with the titles Youth, Wild Where Lost Boy, he also started a YouTube channel followed by more than 7 million subscribers. After appearing in the music video for Ariana Grande’s song Thank U, Next, he sang along with her on the title track Dance To This (2019).

Jack of all trades, Troye Sivan began a brilliant film career by playing Wolverine as a child in the film of the X-Men saga, X-Men Origins: Wolverine but also in the movie Boy Erased alongside Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe. In 2022, he will appear in the film Three Months by Jared Frieder. He will play Caleb, a young man who learns that he was exposed to HIV on the eve of his graduation and who waits three months to know his results.