‘The King Woman’: This was the intense training of Viola Davis to be the warrior Nanisca

To star in the movie ‘La Mujer Rey’, Viola Davis had to undergo a rigorous training to meet the physical objectives that the film requires, since she plays a warrior woman.

One of the first training with which it began was to do running. For the actress, age is just a number and in a short time she has obtained great results. First under the supervision of a professional, in this case her trainer Gabriela Mclain, whom she thanked Davis for having helped her with the challenge for 9 months.

However, this is not the only thing Viola Davis He has done since he also did weightlifting, to mark his torso he was training with leagues and dumbbells, he also practiced with weapons, he did speed exercises and they carried out a DNA test to personalize his training based on his results.

It should be noted that, like Davis, her classmates ‘The Woman King’ (Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim) also did this intense training.

‘The King Woman’ dominates the North American box office

“The King Woman,” an epic about an army of African warriors, dominated the North American box office this weekend with an estimated $19 million, industry analyst Exhibitor Relations reported.

The new film from Sony studios, loosely based on a real historical episode, stars the Oscar winner Viola Davis as the fierce general who leads an army known as Agojie while protecting the 18th century kingdom of Dahomey.

Buoyed by favorable critical reception, the film exceeded analysts’ expectations, more than tripling the ticket sales of the next-highest-ranking box-office hit, Barbarianfrom 20th Century Studios.

1. ‘The King Woman’ ($19 million)

2. ‘Barbarian’ ($6.3 million)

3. ‘Pearl’ (3.1 million)

4. ‘Watch Them Run’ ($3.1 million)

5. ‘Bullet Train’ ($2.5 million)

6. Top Gun: Maverick ($2.2 million)

7. DC League of Superpets (2.2 million)

8. Invitation to Hell (1.7 million)

9. Minions: The Rise of Gru (1.3 million)

10. Moonage Daydream (1.2 million).

