The King Woman: Viola Davis returns to the big screen as a savage warrior

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 2 3 minutes read

It shouldn’t surprise us. If there is an actress who has shown versatility on the screen, without a doubt she is Viola Davis. Each character that she plays surpasses the previous one and it was time to see her in a film of pure action and battles showing that she can also exhibit her skill with weapons and perform choreographies in full combat without losing the intensity of her gaze or the forcefulness of his words.

This historical drama based on true events is inspired by the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states in Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Its premise focuses on Nanisca, general of the military unit called Agojie, and Nawi, an ambitious recruit. Together they will fight against enemies who violate their honor, enslave their people and threaten to destroy everything they have lived for.

