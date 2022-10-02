The King Woman: Viola Davis returns to the big screen as a savage warrior

It shouldn’t surprise us. If there is an actress who has shown versatility on the screen, without a doubt she is Viola Davis. Each character that she plays surpasses the previous one and it was time to see her in a film of pure action and battles showing that she can also exhibit her skill with weapons and perform choreographies in full combat without losing the intensity of her gaze or the forcefulness of his words.

This historical drama based on true events is inspired by the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states in Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Its premise focuses on Nanisca, general of the military unit called Agojie, and Nawi, an ambitious recruit. Together they will fight against enemies who violate their honor, enslave their people and threaten to destroy everything they have lived for.

From the beginning, practically before sitting down to watch the film, just by seeing the title we know that we will be immersed in a story in which women are the protagonists and are the main fighters at a time when they had to constantly challenge their combative attitudes . It is true that, like other productions, it falls into the thick line for some reasons, but the reality is that it is much more than trying to convey a message through the screen.

Continuing in the same vein, the script for dana stevens shows multiple characteristics of a current agenda that fail to have the depth they deserve, but this is compensated by a clear intention from behind the scenes and the team in general, where the majority are women with an idea about the way in which stories must be told. Here we have a story that seeks to become a spectacular action film that fulfills its objective of entertaining, outside of your thoughts.

Viola Davis puts herself in the shoes of a warrior woman in The King Woman.

The great attraction of its plot are these warriors that as the minutes go by we will begin to learn more about them and their strategies, after a completely wild start that impacts with battle scenes and a lot of blood, which is always welcome before an industry. that seems to be increasingly far from this crudeness. But not only will we find duels with weapons, when one of its layers is revealed we have a drama that generates a different climate for two of the main characters.

The protagonist of the film is Viola Davis, who once again shows the best of his repertoire as he has accustomed us, now in a role in which he is physically required and manages to boost it notably. In company to the interpretation of it is located Thuso Mbedu, shining in each of her participations as a young woman looking to take a leap in her land. On the other hand, Lashana Lynch and Sheila Atim pleasantly take advantage of their appearances, but none like Jayme Lawson in the role of Shante.

Viola Davis in a role like never seen before in The King Woman.

The Woman King It is a film that is responsible for touching on various themes that may be too underlined, but at the same time maintains a clear idea of ​​what they want to show and how they want to do it. Leaving this aside, the action and battle choreography are complemented by a narration that also leaves room for the purest inner feelings of the characters and the end of their fights.