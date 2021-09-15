The kingdom of fire: plot, cast and curiosities about the film







Everyone knows Christian Bale for movies like the Batman trilogy, American Psycho, American Hustle or The sleepless man. In the course of his career, however, the famous Oscar winner has also tried his hand at films very different from those for which he is mainly known. Among these there is The reign of fire, post-apocalyptic fantasy work complete with dragons, directed in 2002 by Rob Bowman, director known for his forays into the action and sci-fi genre. Today it is a film to be rediscovered, in particular for a series of fascinating narrative elements, a large cast of famous actors and surprising special effects.

In particular, the film is known for its depiction as realistic as possible of the main dragons. Despite in previous years such films as Dragonheart And Jurassic Park have revolutionized the use of special effects, the authors of The reign of fire they wanted to give life to a new evolution of that technology. In particular, attempts have been made to make the final effect of the creatures as less rubbery as possible. This required innumerable precautions and computer graphics effects, in order to make the dragons always different in relation to the changing environments and movements. This great deployment of technology is certainly among the most fascinating elements of the film, also representing a remarkable achievement.







In the following years, many works with dragons were based on the results achieved by the technicians of The reign of fire. Among the most famous are Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire And Game of thrones. Beyond the special effects, the film is also full of good interpretations and important themes, still very current today. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

The kingdom of fire: the plot of the film

The story of the film begins in 2002, when the young man Quinn Abercromby together with his mother, who directs the excavation work for the underground in London, he discovers a tunnel that leads into a mysterious cave. There Quinn discovers a real dragon, which appears to have been hibernating for millennia. The human presence in the cave, however, awakens the creature, which immediately proves hostile. In short, she frees herself from her imprisonment and begins to reap death by spitting fire to no end. Eighteen years later, in 2020, the world is an unlivable place. The climate is now irreparably damaged and the dragons have conquered the planet reducing everything to dust and becoming the dominant species.

Quinn, now an adult, has become the leader of a community of survivors, who try to survive as much as possible by keeping away from the fury of the dragons. In the group, however, there are many discontented, who easily become rebels. But good news comes unexpectedly from a new group of survivors led by Denton Van Zan. He reveals that all dragons in circulation are female and only one male is left. This is the same dragon that Quinn ran into years ago and that killed her mother. Defeating him could mean hope for mankind.

Kingdom of Fire: the cast and the dragons of the film

As anticipated, to play the protagonist Quinn as an adult there is the actor Christian Bale. To prepare for the role, he thought about losing a considerable amount of weight, convinced that in a context like that of the film, humans were all undernourished. But when on the set he saw that the colleague Matthew McConaughey sported a particularly robust physique, even Bale was convinced to take on the necessary muscle mass. Between the two there is in fact a physical clash, which required both of them a similar build in order to be realistic. McConaughey therefore plays the role of Denton Van Zan, but appears in the film for just 30 minutes.

Loading... Advertisements

Also prominent in the cast are Izabella Scorupco in the role of driver Alex Jensen e Gerard Butler in those of Creedy, Quinn’s best friend. As for the dragons in the film, beyond the special effects, they are portrayed according to the classic iconography of terrifying flamethrower beasts. There is also an evident sexual dimorphism, the males are much larger than the females and have curved horns similar to those attributed to demons in the iconography. Predominantly carnivores, both males and females, however, have features in common such as the wings fused to the lower limbs and the presence of glands in the mouth from which they emit the flames.

The kingdom of fire: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. The reign of fire it is in fact available in the catalogs of Chili, Google Play and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Wednesday 15 September at 21:20 hours On the canal Rai 4.

Source: IMDb