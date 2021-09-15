The kingdom of fire the plot of the film on Rai 4 tonight Wednesday 15 September

– Commercial break –
The kingdom of fire the film on Rai 4 Wednesday 15 September, the plot
The reign of fire is the film chosen by Rai 4 for the prime time of Wednesday 15 September, an appointment with a spectacular fanta-action adventure broadcast from about 9.20 pm.
Directed by Rob Bowman, formerly behind the X-Files film and Elektra, the film stars Matthew McConaughey, Christian Bale and Gerard Butler, the grossing was $ 43 million in the US and $ 82.2 million worldwide, with a estimated budget of 95 million is closer to flop than success. Despite these numbers, the film won an award at the Catalonia Fantastic Film Festival for special effects and a video game was made.
The Kingdom of Fire the plot of the film tonight on Rai 4
Let’s find out the plot of The Kingdom of Fire tonight on Rai 4 to see if it could be ideal for our TV evening.
The film is set in a dystopian 2020 where the Earth is dominated by monstrous and ruthless fire-breathing dragons, accidentally released twenty years earlier from their dungeon. Immersed in a new Middle Ages, the Earth is populated by a few survivors who live in fear of becoming prey to the winged reptiles, until young Quinn and the warrior Van Zan devise a plan to kill the dragon leader.
Where can I find it in streaming?
The film The reign of fire is streamed simultaneously on Rai Play and for rent and / or purchase on Google Play / You Tube, Microsoft Store, Apple TV, Chili and Amazon Prime Video Store.
The cast
Here is the main cast of the film:
- Christian Bale: Quinn Abercromby
- Matthew McConaughey: Denton Van Zan
- Izabella Scorupco: Alex Jensen
- Gerard Butler: Creedy
- Scott Moutter: Jared Wilke
- David Kennedy: Eddie Stax
- Alexander Siddig: Ajay
- Ned Dennehy: Barlow
- Rory Keenan: Devon
- Terence Maynard: Gideon
- Doug Cockle: Goosh
- Randall Carlton: Burke
- Chris Kelly: Mead
- Laura Pyper: Lin
- Ben Thornton: Quinn as a child
- Alice Krige: Karen Abercromby
– Commercial break –