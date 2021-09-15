The kingdom of fire the plot of the film on Rai 4 tonight Wednesday 15 September





The kingdom of fire the film on Rai 4 Wednesday 15 September, the plot

The reign of fire is the film chosen by Rai 4 for the prime time of Wednesday 15 September, an appointment with a spectacular fanta-action adventure broadcast from about 9.20 pm.

Directed by Rob Bowman, formerly behind the X-Files film and Elektra, the film stars Matthew McConaughey, Christian Bale and Gerard Butler, the grossing was $ 43 million in the US and $ 82.2 million worldwide, with a estimated budget of 95 million is closer to flop than success. Despite these numbers, the film won an award at the Catalonia Fantastic Film Festival for special effects and a video game was made.

The Kingdom of Fire the plot of the film tonight on Rai 4

Let's find out the plot of The Kingdom of Fire tonight on Rai 4

The film is set in a dystopian 2020 where the Earth is dominated by monstrous and ruthless fire-breathing dragons, accidentally released twenty years earlier from their dungeon. Immersed in a new Middle Ages, the Earth is populated by a few survivors who live in fear of becoming prey to the winged reptiles, until young Quinn and the warrior Van Zan devise a plan to kill the dragon leader.

Where can I find it in streaming?

The film The reign of fire is streamed simultaneously on Rai Play and for rent and / or purchase on Google Play / You Tube, Microsoft Store, Apple TV, Chili and Amazon Prime Video Store.

