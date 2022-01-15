The Kingdom of Tonga follows in the footsteps of El Salvador, it will make Bitcoin a legal tender

In a series of tweets, a former parliamentarian from the island of Tonga, Lord Fusitu’a, issued an ETA for the adoption of BTC as legal tender. Taking its cue from El Salvador, the proposal could bring the kingdom’s 100,000 citizens to the Bitcoin network.

The president of the Global Organization of Parliamentarians Against Corruption summarized what happened in five points:

Between September and October the bill went to Parliament. It’s passed. It was sent to the Palace Office for royal approval from Her Majesty. In less than a month, His Majesty, assisted by the royal council, approved the bill. In 2-3 weeks the bill was approved by the government, an activation date is defined. On the activation date, BTC will become legal tender.

In a following comment, Fusitu’a he has declared that the proposal is “inspired and almost identical to the law of El Salvador.“

The news triggered a strong turmoil in the community, but also many doubts. When a user asked if Bitcoin could become legal tender in Tonga as early as November-December 2022, Lord Fusitu’a he answered: “Boom! You can swear it, brother!“

In 2021 it was highly speculated that Tonga could be one of the next nations to adopt BTC. Speculation has escalated following a podcast between Lord Fusitu’a and Peter McCormack, a Bitcoiner from Bedford.

During the conversation, the former MP explained that the adoption of BTC will bring significant benefits to the country:

“We will see a 30% increase in wages. This extra 30% can be saved by the people, or reinvested in the economy.”

Tonga is a remote island that depends on remittances from other nations such as Australia, New Zealand and the United States. The International Finance Corporation estimates that the island receives more remittances than any other country in the world.

Furthermore, although the population is “only” 100,000 people, there are many emigrants. The International Organization for Migration estimates that there are approximately 126,000 emigrants from Tonga, including 18,000 in Australia.

Remittances were one of the reasons that led El Salvador to adopt BTC as legal tender. According to the World Bank, remittances received by the island amount to 39% of GDP, compared to 24% in El Salvador.

Leaving aside, the Lord mentioned the domestic benefits that could be gained from adopting the open-source protocol. He claims the kingdom could create a circular economy based on BTC: “It is one of the few cases in which being a small archipelago, the kingdom of a sparsely populated island, is an advantage.”

However, Bitcoin adoption could be a problem in an area where, according to the World Bank data, internet coverage is just 50%. Bringing the island online may take some time, but Fusitu’a is adamant that the country’s future will be based on BTC: