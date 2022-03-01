‘The Kings Man’ Arrives On Home Video With Ultimate Collectors Edition With Behind-The-Scenes Documentary

ads

The King’s Man has finally made its way to home video with an Ultimate Collectors Edition featuring a detailed behind-the-scenes documentary. Fans can now take home the film on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, as well as a digital release from online retailers. Among the exciting special features available in the Ultimate Collectors Edition is a six-part documentary titled The King’s Man: The Great Game Begins Documentary, which provides behind-the-scenes details on the story, cast, and music.

The King’s Man is the third film in the Kingsman franchise and is a prequel to the first two films. It stars Ralph Fiennes as Orlando Oxford, a British aristocrat who is also the leader of a secret espionage network. When World War II begins, Oxford is forced back into service, working with his team to defeat Grigori Rasputin and the shadowy cabal he works with. The film also stars Charles Dance, Gemma Arterton, Djimon Hounsou, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, and Daniel Brühl. It was directed by Matthew Vaughn, who directed the other Kingsman movies, from a script he wrote with Karl Gajdusek.

A cause for celebration! 🍾🥂 #TheKingsMan is now available on Blu-ray and Digital with bonus features! Add him to your Kingsman movie collection today! https://t.co/yFO0ymf0IV pic.twitter.com/kX5uEsvjmh

— The King’s Man (@KingsmanMovie) February 22, 2022

In a December interview with Screen Rant, Vaughn discussed how the film was made and offered some insight into its origins. “Well, the real plot of the story was in Kingsman [The Secret Service] when Harry (Colin Firth) explains to Eggsy (Taron Egerton) who they are, why they were founded and when, blah blah blah. That was already written in stone. In fact, I went back to see a movie called The Man Who Would Be King and loved it. I forgot how much I loved him. And I remember how much I liked it as a child. He kind of made a joke saying, ‘We should do The Man Who Could Be Kingsman.’ And then I said, ‘wait, there’s something there.

He continued, “So, I just got obsessed with going well, ‘Hey, maybe I can get away with doing a great period, epic war drama and just say The Man Who Could Be Kingsman,’ and everyone in Hollywood would be like, ‘ Oh, very exciting. And then he looks and says, ‘What the hell has he gone and done?’ That was how it started. Once I saw the movie and we started writing it… Creativity, it’s hard to explain. Why did you do something? Besides, you wanted to. I just wanted to do it. I just felt like it was the itch that needed to be scratched and we scratched it.” The King’s Man now available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

