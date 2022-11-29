‘The King’s Woman’ | Criticism Free interpretation of the Amazons of Dahomei

File *** Historical drama, action. USA, 2022. 135 minutes. Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood. Screenplay: Dana Stevens. Music: Terence Blanchard, Lebo M. Photography: Polly Morgan. Cast: Viola Davis, John Boyega, Lashana Lynch, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Thuso Mbedu, Jayme Lawson, Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim, Masali Baduza, Jordan Bolger.

Born as a director, after being a television scriptwriter, in the shadow of the festival and institute Sundance with Love & Basketballa romantic comedy, Gina Prince-Bythewood has managed to hybridize the cinema of social concern and African-American affirmation with the commercial through bittersweet melodramas (The secret life of bees), dramatic comedies with a musical background (Beyond the Lights) and comic-based superhero movies (The old guard) to now address the historical epic narrative. This is the singular case of the so-called Amazons of Dahomey, a body of warrior women incorporated into the army of the powerful African kingdom from the 18th century to the beginning of the 20th century, when the country became a French protectorate, their last battles being against the troops French.

A subject as little known as it is interesting that non-African cinema has only dealt with in Green Cobra of Herzog (in which, by the way, the lights and shadows of these warriors and of this kingdom that, in addition to being belligerently expansive, participated in the slave trade at the same time was a victim of it) are represented. For the director, the subject is a pretext to delve into historically-based action cinema without abandoning -quite the contrary, empowering them as they are about African women warriors- her line of feminist and Afro-American vindication, here reinforced with anti-slavery and anti-colonialist elements. The film is not far from those of current historical or pseudo-historical cinema starring Herculean men who, more than the mythological god, have to do with young men sculpted between gyms and operating rooms. And of course with blockbusters that we could call afro-cinema-comics type Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and, if we get archaeological, with the feminine side of the blaxploitation to the Cleopatra Jones or Grace Jones (especially as the super bad May Day in view to kill for.









In this film, the women sometimes fight among themselves, because of the palace conspiracies, but especially against the men represented by their men who want to dominate them, by the very bad rival kingdoms and by the even more bad slavers. It is effective to the extent that it navigates with the current. As it happened in Wakanda Forever the African setting provides for a lot of local colorism, a lot of curious ceremony and, of course, fighting. It is seen And the presence of that great actress that is Viola Davis, deserving of better scripts and directors or directors that do justice to her talent, is appreciated.