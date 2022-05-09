The kiss between Scarlett Johansson and Sandra Bullock that is now part of pop culture – Movie News

Sandra Bullock premieres what could be the last film of her career: ‘The Lost City’. However, today we will remember that time she kissed Black Widow at an award show in 2010.

Sandra Bullock she is classic Leo with a sense of humor that will make anyone in the room laugh. Time and time again, her speeches have been the funniest at award shows due to the actress’s need to joke and make a fool of herself, or because of her impulse to kiss guests on stage. Do you remember when you kissed Scarlett Johansson?

It was the very distant 2010 when Sandra Bullock was recognized with the MTV Generation Award, intended for actors and actresses who had influenced an entire generation with their films. It was there where the kiss between the protagonist of Miss Congeniality and of Black Widow It occurred.

Sandra Bullock has also kissed Meryl Streep in public, whom she has called her “best lover”.



But before we jump right into the slime trade, we should mention that that year Bullock was going through one of the biggest crises of his life.: the divorce of Jesse James, entrepreneur and television personality who had been unfaithful to him with several women during their marriage. The irony is that, just as Sandra filed for divorce, she was told that the adoption process that the couple had started four years earlier had moved on.

Bullock struggled between sadness and happiness, something he recently accepted in an interview CBSNewssharing that she was extremely attentive to the first year of her little baby’s life but, at the same time, she was completely devastated. That 2010 was significant in Bullock’s life, so his acceptance speech at the MTV Awards had to have a nod towards the crisis he was publicly going through.

I just want to clear up a couple of things, number one, I’m not dead; number two, we all have cellulite; the paparazzi need better lenses, and whoever set up how tough this race was going to be should be fired.

The actress made a contrast between her personal life and her professional life, both on opposite sides of the spectrum. That same year, Sandra won the Oscar and the Golden Globe for her work on A possible dream.

Sandra Bullock filed for divorce from Jesse James after the infidelities that the motorcyclist and entrepreneur confessed.



Scarlett Johansson presented the MTV award to Sandra Bullock, along with Bradley Cooper and Betty White. They both joked about The proposal, tape that Johansson’s then-husband (Ryan Reynolds) starred with Bullock, and they argued about the most romantic moment in the film.

The actices decided to recreate a rather shy movie kiss, but that moved the audience. After the kiss, Sandra ended her participation with a “Now can we go back to normal?”as a way to invite everyone who continued to pay more attention to her divorce than her career.