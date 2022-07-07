The kiss of Belinda and Lola Rodríguez and other celebrities who kissed women on stage: JLo too | Famous
On more than one occasion, the artists have stolen the attention of the reflectors when kissing with another woman. Therefore, we share a list of celebrities who have done so and have left their fans open with your mouth.
Belinda with Lola Rodriguez and Valentina
In this regard, the protagonist of the telenovela ‘Aventuras en el tiempo’, which you can watch for free on ViX, appeared at a concert organized to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month. In it, Beli (as her fans call her) showed the chemistry she had with her stage partners, actress Lola Rodríguez and drag queen Valentina, by kissing each of them.
The moment was captured by the cameras of the event and the present public, where the star wore a black Jumpit with transparencies.
Jennifer Lopez and Rita Moreno
The ‘On the Floor’ singer has often spoken about how grateful she is to Rita for being an inspiration to her since early in her career. In 2014, the so -called ‘Diva del Bronx’ received the Vanguard award, which gave him the same Moreno.
Jlo did not miss the opportunity and, as a way of gratitude, he took the face of the Puerto Rican actress and gave him a tender kiss on the lips.
“This is truly an honor and I really can’t tell you what it means to be presented with this award by the one and only Rita Moreno,” Jennifer Lopez said at the time.
In the 90s and 2000s, the singers became a pop music icon who conquered their fans with songs like ‘Toxic’, ‘Gimme More’, ‘Like a Virgin’ and ‘Hung Up’.
At that time, exactly in 2003, Madonna and Britney performed a joint show during the MTV Awards and made pop culture history by putting their lips together (laughs).
Roughly 19 years later, the stars recreated that legendary moment during Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari in early June 2022.
Madonna and Christina Aguilera
The interpreter of ‘Womanizer’ was not the only one who kissed Madonna, since the famous also kissed Christina Aguilera during the 2003 MTV Awards; meanwhile, Britney watched the scene with a big smile.
Meryl Streep and Sandra Bullock
Throughout their artistic careers, Hollywood celebrities have starred in hilarious moments at important award shows, and one of the most remembered by their fans is the one that occurred at the 2010 Critic’s Choice Awards.
With the humor that characterizes them, before kissing Meryl and Sandra they acted out a fight to later join their lips quickly and, later, give each other a loving hug.
Sandra Bullock and Scarlett Johansson
During the 2010 MTV Movie Awards gala, Sandra again led an unexpected kiss, but now with Scarlett Johansson, who was on stage when Bullock went up to receive his Generation Award.
Tell us, did you remember these popular kisses that the famous gave to other celebrities?