The kiss of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and the other gossip of the week

The last weekend of May has arrived, time to retrace the gossip and the most exciting stories of the past week, what has happened in the lives of celebs in the last few days? Give him updates on Harry and Meghan, to the royal tour of Kate and William in Scotland, until the death of Carla Fracci. All that, perhaps, you have lost.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, “the kiss in the gym” confirms the love found



The allegedly most talked about couple of the moment was spotted together in Miami.

“They hugged each other publicly, without hiding the relationship,” a witness told Page Six. Now only an official announcement is missing. And the fans are eagerly awaiting.

Kate Middleton, “princess” in pink to make a little fan happy



The Duchess, months ago, had met Mila Sneddon, 4, suffering from cancer, from a distance, and had promised her that she would dress in pink on the day of their live meeting. It really happened, during Kate and William’s last royal tour. Mila was received at Holyrood House, Queen Elizabeth II’s residence in Edinburgh. An unforgettable day for the little girl, who is better today.

Harry and the “constant fear of losing Meghan Markle” (as mum Diana)



The prince would be “overwhelmed” by the idea that his mother’s fate could repeat itself with his wife, constantly anxious about the future of her family. This was revealed by biographer Angela Levin. Markle’s suicidal thoughts awakened the old ghosts. That’s why the family decided to leave the royal family.

