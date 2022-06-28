Entertainment

The kiss of Madonna and Tokischa that caused a furor among their fans

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 29 2 minutes read

madonna She proved that she is still the queen of pop and that she can make the whole place rock with her performance. This time she revived the kiss that she gave Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera in 2003 at the MTV VMAs but offering a much more racy version.

Rapper Tokischa, 26, and Madonna, 63, passionately kissed in the middle of an explosive performance.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Corset: Danna Paola’s trick to define her waist

7 mins ago

With a comedy show, the Casa del Actor will help the expenses of artists in retirement – El Sol de León

10 mins ago

Mercato: The Top 5 players that Lionel Messi tried to recruit

11 mins ago

Álvaro: the incredible story of a Colombian trapped in New York – Cinema and Tv – Culture

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button