The kiss of Madonna and Tokischa that caused a furor among their fans

madonna She proved that she is still the queen of pop and that she can make the whole place rock with her performance. This time she revived the kiss that she gave Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera in 2003 at the MTV VMAs but offering a much more racy version.

Rapper Tokischa, 26, and Madonna, 63, passionately kissed in the middle of an explosive performance.

The viral kiss between Madonna and Tokischa

madonna and Tokischa completely dressed in black, with chains and details that made them look like “bad girls”, began to dance and sing all over the stage until, surprisingly, from one moment to the next, they began to kiss passionately. The daring duo left the audience in awe as they danced choreographed, almost sexually explicit moves.

Towards the grand finale of the performance, madonna take the show to the next level by dancing on top of Toki. She is she responds by kneeling down and apparently licking her crotch area. As the “Linda” artist returns to Madonna’s eye level, the two lean in and kiss passionately, and the crowd goes wild.

It is not surprising that this passionate kiss has flooded the networks and that a whole controversy was triggered around it.

A Twitter user commented: “Religious Dominicans reacting to Madonna and Tokischa’s kisses… She keeps provoking them, and I’m here for that.” Another user wrote: “GIRLS GET A ROOM!! I don’t know how I can recover from this, it’s a fucking time! Wait, I need to breathe!”

While others are excited about the new “Hung Up” remix. One Instagram user, Barbara Gawalewicz, commented: “INCREDIBLE performance. It looks fantastic and this is a really cool version of Hung Up. I love it.”

The controversial kiss between Madonna and Tokischa.

This performance made all fans remember the unforgettable kiss between Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Madonna in 2003, which Spears and madonna recently recreated during the wedding of the interpreter of “Oops I did it again”.

What did you think of the most recent presentation of madonna beside Tokischa?