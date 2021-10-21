News

the kiss under the mask of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Posted on
Useless … There is no one like them. Bennifer 2.0 also inflamed the Met Gala red carpet, after the Venetian one, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and their kiss under the mask “are” the Met Gala 2021 …

Bennifer 2.0 ignites the Met Gala 2021

The photos are the ones above. The hottest couple of the moment where it appears leaves its mark. And this time he “signed” the event par excellence of the New York season. The most glamorous, as our fashion and beauty galleries demonstrate.

The Bennifers leave her home in New York for the Met Gala. And that kiss that, once again, inflamed the evening: this time under the mask. Ipa photo

The Queen & The King

Venice 2021: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ignite the red carpet of The Last Duel

But between a fashion and a beauty look, the king and the queen (the queen and the king) are them. Him in a tuxedo and her in a cow girl version by Ralph Lauren. But it’s not (only) the outfits that count. The first floor of the evening are their lips that come together under the mask. Their embrace that we have now learned to know in front of the photographers crowded in spite of the distance. He who usually dominates her on the left and she who crouches on the right, iPhone in hand …

And then face her under the arm. As on the catwalk of The Last Duel, at the Venice Film Festival 2021. It was only Friday night. The peak of their two days in Venice, between fans and paparazzi. Let’s review them above and in our gallery.

Then she flew in for a solo appearance at the VMAs, to present the Song of the Year and deliver the award to Olivia Rodrigo.

After the Italian summer, the Venice Film Festival and this Met Gala. Without forgetting that episode of Ben at the Tiffany boutique in Century City…

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION


