The Klitschko brothers, boxing legends, promise to fight for Ukraine

(CNN) — Former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko said he would take up arms alongside his brother and fellow Hall of Famer Wladimir Klitschko to fight in what he called a “bloody war” following the Russian invasion of their country. Ukraine.

Russia launched its invasion by land, sea and air on Thursday following President Vladimir Putin’s declaration of war. An estimated 100,000 people have fled as explosions and gunfire rocked some major cities. Dozens of people have been reported dead.

Vitali Klitschko, mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv since 2014, said he was ready to fight.

“I have no choice, I have to. I will fight,” the 50-year-old, known as “Dr. Ironfist” during his fighting days, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Vitali Klitschko said Kyiv was under threat and the top priority was to work with police and military forces to maintain critical infrastructure, including electricity, gas and water supplies for its citizens.

He added that civilians were ready to defend Kyiv like soldiers.

“I believe in Ukraine, I believe in my country and I believe in my people,” Vitali Klitschko said.

Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko enlisted in Ukraine’s Reserve Army earlier this month, saying love for his country compelled him to defend it.

“The Ukrainian people are strong. And they will remain true to themselves in this terrible test. A people who yearn for sovereignty and peace. A people who consider the Russian people as their brothers,” he wrote in a post on LinkedIn on Thursday.

“He knows that basically he does not want this war. The Ukrainian people have chosen democracy. But democracy is a fragile regime. Democracy cannot defend itself, it needs the will of the citizens, the commitment of everyone. Basically, there is no democracy without democrats”.