“The ko in Naples? In the warm-up we already knew we were losing”

FORMELLO – Lazio called to redeem the blow from Naples. There is Udinese at the Olimpico, a match not to be missed to get back to scoring points and remain attached to the Europe train and respond to Juve and Fiorentina. At the press conference, Maurizio Sarri spoke about the moment of his and beyond : “Luca Gotti is a boy of uncommon intelligence, I listened to him a lot at Chelsea, he never made trivial considerations. The match will be tough, Udinese away from home didn’t give much. We are talking about a physical team and a difficult match. I think I win the games and the difficulties are evident. We have played three games after national teams and three points, after the Europa League four points. average salvation. Made good games and other shocks from the nervous point of view . In today’s football it is an important issue, not as it once was. We try to understand the reasons and the rest, but it is not easy. You also need to have clear ideas. Liverpool with Klopp did not win immediately. The first year he made eleventh, the second year eight. We need a broader view. I’m not Klopp, that’s clear. The problem is not tactical. The team is passive and you lose, tactics have nothing to do with it. We need to recharge after tiring moments and in this moment we sometimes succeed, others not. It happens unconsciously, on Saturday I saw a careful training. Let’s talk about an unconscious problem. On Sunday, during the warm-up we already knew we were losing. It gave me a sense of frustration ”.

Sarri between calendar and the market

“In the last 4 home games I conceded three goals from a penalty. We Italians are masters in saying “you do something wrong, let’s change”. But things need to be fixed. This has to be put in place. Felipe Anderson? If I had the remote it was already reactivated. He has great gifts, but a limited character perhaps due to his sensitivity. And it becomes fragile. It is also difficult to make choices about him, if you remove him you risk losing him completely or the other way around, you risk sending him on the pitch. Hard to put him out, he is a potential champion. He has a flaw, otherwise he wasn’t here. The calendar? When you play a lot, you play badly. Frustrating for us coaches, who have become directors, who only watch movies. This little time available does not like it, others perhaps do. But you need the right time to prepare for the game and thus have the pleasure on the pitch. I did this job even without earning. The calendar needs to be reshaped, so it’s difficult. I don’t know what to say about the market. I haven’t talked to the name company, just out of necessity. You have to have a meeting to do a two-three-window schedule. If you make two or three signings on the market you can make a serious team “.

The team analysis

“At the corporate level, there is no result pressure to be done tomorrow. They have ideas that carry on. At the media level I am interested in the right, I am a stranger to everything and everyone. I watch TV and if I see green I go on, if I see a studio Change. Reina and Strakosha? Continuous evaluations, for now that’s the way it is. Because if Pepe takes 3-4 goals he doesn’t have to change, or Thomas makes the mistake in the Cup he doesn’t have to play anymore. Both play, let’s see later if anything will change. Marusic he made more visits than training. This morning he did other tests to understand the starting point and from today he goes into double session. Milinkovic and Luis Alberto scored. In some matches there is little movement without the ball and we become sterile. With Juve everyone wanted the ball on us and it becomes hard to be dangerous. The problem is to manage some situations better. We also have the weapon of counterattacks. that sometimes we do them well, sometimes we don’t. Luiz Felipe is suspended and Patric is the only right-footer we have at the moment. Let’s see if there are different indications. After a match like the one in Naples you think you would like to change them all or otherwise give someone back the chance. We didn’t play at Maradona as we did in other games. The responsibility is only collective “.