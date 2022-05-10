the KO of TV Azteca to Televisa in the rating

The television of the event had an important audience, in which one of the two broadcasters clearly prevailed.

This Saturday one of the most anticipated fights so far this year took place, as was the fight between Saul Canelo Alvarez Y Dmitry Bivol. The 31-year-old Russian gave the big surprise and beat the Mexican fighter, who for many is considered the best pound for pound today. Bivol was very firm throughout the evening and came away with a fair victory.

As expected before events of such magnitude, they generate great interest in boxing fans, to the point that the betting world is interested. In this case, for example, Floyd Mayweather boasted of having bet on Dmitry Bivolto the detriment of Canelo Alvarez. However, betting is not the only space that is revolutionized by this kind of fight: television also plays its role.

The fight between Canelo Álvarez and Dmitry Bivol registered a total rating of 27.5, according to the Nelson Ibope agency. The expectation to see the return to the ring of the Mexican boxer was high, despite the fact that the surprise came with the victory of the Russian Bivol, which also aroused numerous criticisms towards Canelowhich also had its own defenders after its unexpected fall.

In addition, Within that total rating of 27.5, Azteca 7 won, registering 15.6 points, thus surpassing Channel 5’s 11.8. Azteca 7’s victory is common every time Canelo Álvarez fightsbecause there were no big surprises there, as it happened above the ring, with the great victory of the Russian fighter, Dmitry Bivol.

Tyson points out Canelo’s mistake

After the Mexican’s defeat against Bivol, the emblematic former boxer, Mike Tyson, marked Canelo Álvarez’s mistake: “If he had used the jab in a more efficient and strong way, the boy (Bivol) would not have had the confidence and bravery that he had. Bivol attacked, without worries, because Canelo’s jab was not there. He became more aggressive. For the next fight, you should use the jab more”analyzed.