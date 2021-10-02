The Koch Media and Anime Factory home video releases of October 2021

The Koch Media and Anime Factory home video releases in October 2021 among which stand out Scream, Eli Roth’s History Of Horror – Season 2 and Lupine III – The Third Series Vol. 2.

The Koch Media releases of October 2021

SCREAM – October 21 in 4K UHD + Blu-Ray Steelbook

Since its release, Scream has become a true pop phenomenon, inspiring tons of spin-offs and reboots, which have made it a full-fledged franchise. A dangerous serial killer wanders around in an American town, acting covered in a phantom of the opera mask. While Sidney, whose mother was murdered a year earlier, moves to her friend Tatum’s house, young horror movie fans Billy, Stu and Randy have one more reason to organize thrilling evenings. But after a while, reality and fiction get terribly mixed up.

The Stand – October 21st on DVD and Blu-Ray

A stellar cast: Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skargard, James Mardsen and Amber Heard The world is devastated by a terrible plague that is decimating its inhabitants one by one. The survivors find themselves fighting a colossal battle for survival that has identified as the only possible architect of salvation Mother Abagail, a blind and wise woman of 108 years. His antagonist is the mysterious Black Man, Randall Flagg, an evil character with mysterious powers.

Riders of Justice – October 7 on DVD and Blu-Ray

After the success on digital platforms, the home video editions of the new film with Mads Mikkelsen finally arrive, defined as “a new interpretation of the revenge action thriller”. Markus (Mikkelsen) is a soldier forced to return home quickly to take care of his teenage daughter Mathilde after his wife is the victim of a tragic train accident. However, the truth quickly comes to light when a survivor of the wrecked train reappears stating that the woman was killed and the perpetrators are members of a group known as “Riders of Justice”.

The Devil Has a Name – October 7th on DVD and Blu-Ray

In the cast of the film: Martin Sheen, Kate Bosworth, Alfred Molina, Haley Joel Osment, Pablo Schreiber and the director himself Edward James Olmos. Widowed, broke and adrift, farmer Fred Stern finds a new purpose in life when he learns that a multinational oil company has polluted the water on his land. But when his crusade against power takes him to court, Fred must find a way to survive and save what he believes in, while avoiding the ruin of his farm, his family and his dreams.

The Midnight Factory releases of September 2021

Possession – The Devil’s Apartment – October 21 on DVD and Blu-ray

Signed by the master of horror Albert Pintò, one of the greatest Spanish film hits of the last period arrives in home video. Madrid, 1976. The Olmedo family has recently moved to the city in search of a better future. But the dream of a new life will soon turn into their worst nightmare: in the house they bought with so many sacrifices, they will discover that they are not alone. Dark forces and evil presences hover around the apartment, tormenting the whole family and especially little Pepe.

Eli Roth’s History Of Horror – Season 2 Limited Edition Midnight Factory with Collector’s Booklet – October 21st on DVD and Blu-ray

The second season of the series. Through the words of directors and icons of the present and the past, the director, actor and producer Eli Roth continues the exploration of contemporary horror cinema involving its protagonists and the most authoritative voices of the film and literary panorama. Among the personalities interviewed there will be, Stephen King, Rob Zombie, Greg Nicotero, Joe Dante, Don Mancini, Quentin Tarantino, Andy Muschietti, John Landis, Brian Yuzna and Ruggero Deodato.

Alone Midnight Factory Limited Edition with Collector’s Booklet – October 21st on DVD and Blu-ray

Jessica is a young widow who tries to start a new life by escaping from the places of the recent, painful past. Along the roads in the woods of the north-western United States she ends up in the crosshairs of a strange individual, who ends up becoming obsessed with her by chasing her first in a good-natured way, and gradually more and more obsessive. Once captured, Jessica will be forced to appeal only to her own strength in order not to succumb to a terrifying fate …

The Anime Factory releases of September 2021

Lupine III – The Third Series Vol. 2 (episodes 27-50) Slipcase Edition + collector’s booklet – October 7 on DVD and Blu-ray

The most light-hearted and crazy series among all those dedicated to Lupine III: the awaited third series of the most famous thief in the world with the unforgettable “pink jacket”. New daring adventures await Lupine III and associates. The cunning thief will have to face fearsome enemies and high-risk situations seasoned with an unmissable and unprecedented spicy component. At his side the inevitable Jigen, Goemon and Fujiko. Clever, brilliant, brave and prankster Lupine III will be constantly chased by the tenacious inspector Zenigata, giving rise to breathtaking escapes and hilarious situations.

Carletto The Prince Of Monsters – Season 2 (episodes 43 – 84) – 21 October on DVD

From the famous comic created by Fujiko F Fujio, the new episodes of Season 2 arrive on DVD in a Slipcase + collector’s booklet edition The Count is an elegant vampire with a French accent. Wolf would seem a normal type, but wait until you see him with a full moon. Frank is big and fat and scary just looking at him. What are they doing in a quiet Japanese suburb? They escort Carletto, the Prince of Monsolandia on an educational journey among human beings. One adventure after another in which humans and monsters face each other, understand each other, fight and become friends. There is not so much difference, if one does not persist in looking at appearances.

Exclusive Fan Factory

Among the exclusives for sale exclusively on Fan Factory, the new Koch Media online store, there are: Beyond Re-animator / Reanimator 3, Godzilla – The Trilogy and Il Vizietto – The Trilogy.