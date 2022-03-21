The Kodi Smit-McPhee Hour

He is just 25 years old and everything seems to indicate that 2022 will be very special for him, since after winning the Golden Globe and being nominated for Bafta and Critics Choice for his work in the power of the dog has positioned himself as the favorite for the Oscar for best supporting actor, next Sunday, March 27.

Her youth has nothing to do with her experience, as Kodi Smit-McPhee has been acting since her childhood. Her father Sando, an Australian actor and former wrestler who had already given her older sister, Sianoa, a career, invited him to join her family activity in a short film. From there she landed role after role, and her first major role was in Romulus, my father a series in which he worked as equals with Eric Bana.

“I saw something in Peter that I identify with,” he said of the shy boy he plays in ‘The Power of the Dog’

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald Kodi’s father, Andy McPhee, explained in 2010: “I started acting when I was 35 years old and I loved it. And I had Sianoa do it when she was 3. It was very natural. When we lived in Adelaide, she did commercials. Then we moved to Melbourne and there I asked Kodi if she wanted to try it. That was how she participated in a short film with some friends of mine”.

What Andy did not imagine was that his son’s talent was spectacular, and that very soon he would have to go live in Los Angeles with the whole family to accompany the projects that were offered to the boy, which were increasingly tempting. In 2009, at the age of 12, he played the son of Viggo Mortensen in the post-apocalyptic Road by John Hillcoat –for which the Basque cinematographer Javier Aguirresarobe was nominated for a Bafta–, a role that earned him recognition and the following year he made headlines again when he played the lead in Let me in the remake of the Swedish vampire film in which he shared the scene with another promising actress: Chloe Grace Moretz.

With Viggo Mortensen, with whom he filmed ‘The Road’ at the age of 12 Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

And although in Spain it was seen in a version dubbed into Spanish, Kodi was instrumental in bringing the protagonist of the animated film to life The which in 2013 received an Oscar nomination.

While he went through adolescence, he did not get a main role again, but he continued to maintain his relevance in Hollywood with secondary participation in blockbusters such as Dawn of the Planet of the Apes X-Men: Apocalypse in which he embodied Nightcrawler and I am Dolemite . And although he was also one of the protagonists of the Australian miniseries Gallipoli and played a key role in interrogation a CBS series, the consistency of his work on film has made this his year.

It will be released sometime in 2022 Elvis the new musical by his compatriot Baz Luhrmann in which he shares the bill with Tom Hanks, but everything will change for him if he wins the Academy Award for his work under New Zealander Jane Campion.

At a presentation of the film during the Toronto Film Festival, Smit-McPhee explained very simply his experience working with the award-winning director of The piano : “When I received the script I read it quickly and then I read it again. The ending really hit me. When I met Jane it was all very relaxed and we just talked about my character. The truth is that I am not very different from Peter. I am a bit of an odd person and that has been my experience at school. I saw something in Peter that I identified with and that I wanted to represent on the screen”, he said about the shy boy who becomes fascinated with the tough cowboy played by Benedict Cumberbatch, establishing a close connection with him that will end in an unexpected way.

And although in the dialogue with the audience it was expected that Kodi would expand on the deep motives of his character to behave in a surprising way, the Australian actor showed that he has been on the sets for too many years when he limited himself to commenting that the worst scene of all the film for him on set in Dunedin, in the south of New Zealand, was one in which he had to catch a pack of cigarettes being thrown at him by Cumberbatch: “Because of the way we were filming I couldn’t see with my eye. left. It was already late, we all wanted to go to the hotel, because it had been a long day of filming. And every time he threw it at me, I couldn’t catch it. The truth is that we did at least 20 shots where I was trying to grab the package. Luckily, I finally made it, ”he commented amused.