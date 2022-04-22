The Kremlin’s requests to Ukraine to end the war | International | News

Negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations continue along with the war conflict. Istanbul was the last place where the political representatives of both countries held a summit.

On that occasion, Russia stopped talking about the concept of “denazification of Ukraine”, and withdrew its troops from both the outskirts of kyiv, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant facilities and the city of Chernigov, one of the most besieged of the country next to Mariúpol.

On the other hand, Ukraine confirmed its resignation to join NATO from this froam it would receive security from eight countries, including: the United States, the United Kingdom and France.

Despite all these advances, Russia reorganized its strategy and focused its objective on Donbas, an area in which the attacks carried out by Russian troops continue.

The Kremlin has sent a proposal to the Ukrainian government. This consists in the recognition by kyiv of two fundamental issues for Russia. The independence of Donbas, and the recognition of the Crimean Peninsula as part of Russia. In addition, the complete demilitarization of Ukraine.

Russia expects an early response from the Ukrainian delegation. This was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. “Today we hand over to the Ukrainian side our draft document that includes absolutely clear and developed formulations. The ball is in his court, we await an answer, ”he assured. (I)