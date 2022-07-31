The Kristen Stewart movie that is all the rage on Netflix and you can see this weekend – Revista Para Ti

Many say that the actress’s performance would be the best of her career. This is Watching Jean Seberg (2019), a political thriller based on the life of the remembered actress Jean Seberg.

Kristen Stewart became the center of attention, since the actress premiered a movie on Netflix, which is based on a true storyly dazzled with his performance. To such an extent that there are those who claim that she is the best of her entire career.

Is about Watching Jean Seberg (2019), a political thriller directed by Benedict Andrews, written by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, which is based on the life of the remembered actress Jean Seberg (1938-1979) and which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

The plot tells the story of this unforgettable American actress, known for playing the lead in the film Breathlessby Jean-Luc Godard, who died at the young age of 40, apparently from a probable suicideas ruled by the police at the time.

In the film, Seberg prepares to separate from her husband, Romain Gary, and their son, just before leaving for Los Angeles from Paris. On the flight, the actress witnesses a black activist insist on sitting in first class and offer to pay for the seats.. The man demands preferential treatment for Malcolm X’s widow, claiming that she should be treated like “royalty.” The protagonist seems to be attracted to the passenger, who introduces himself as Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie), a member of the Black Panther Party.

Kristen Stewart

Upon arriving in the United States, the actress joins the protest that the group of black activists were doing at the airport, expressing their discontent with the treatment Jamal and his fellow travelers received. What Seberg ignores is that there are FBI agents, including Jack Solomon (Jack O’Connell), infiltrated in the place. And from that moment on, begins to be spied on by American agents due to its alleged relationship with the Black Power movement.

Seberg and Jamal start a passionate romance, despite the fact that the activist is married, while the FBI’s surveillance program begins to target the actress. In fact, she is recorded having sex with the member of the Black Panthers, and they reproduce the audios of her in telephone conversations with Jamal’s wife, Dorothy (Zazie Beetz), which leads to a family scandal.

Finally, Jamal leaves Seberg, who then gets pregnant by a stranger as her paranoia grows over the agents who harass her for years. But the misfortunes, unfortunately for the woman, are just about to begin.

Apparently, the film does not have very good reviews but what people have highlighted is Kristen’s incredible performance. According to Time magazine, it would be one of her best performances throughout her career.