The Kusama network is ready to launch its next five parachain auctions

Kusama is a platform that acts as a test environment, a so-called “canary network,” where developers can test and determine the efficiency of blockchain code and applications before their official launch on the Polkadot network.

Due to the experimental nature of Kusama, developers can benefit from a less rigid governance framework, as well as lower staking requirements than Polkadot.

Following the success of its first parachain auctions in June this year, the Kusama Council is set to conduct five more scheduled auctions in the coming weeks.

Parachain auctions on Kusama adopt a rare historical auction method called the “candle method”, in which users stake their Kusama (KSM) tokens in favor of the project they want to vote for over a period of time. predetermined. The winner of the auction is the project that receives the largest total funding.

In the modern era, retail consumers will be familiar with this approach for its application in auction sales on the eBay e-commerce platform.

However, this method has flaws. In particular, the problem of front-running, which promotes insider knowledge and last-minute bidding wars, which alter the dataset as each bidder knows when the dedicated period will expire.

However, the project has improved candle auctions thanks to the use of blockchain technology. In fact, even if the participants know the start and end times, they don’t know what the crucial term block will be within the five days of the ending period. This ensures that no participant can predict when the auction will end, guaranteeing each project an equal opportunity to acquire value.

The first parachain auction in this new round, and the sixth overall, will start on September 1st. The initial offer period will last for two days, followed by a five-day termination period. In total, five auctions will take place over a five-week period, with a scheduled break to evaluate the network’s performance.

Loading... Advertisements

The times of the auctions were set at 14:00 on 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 September.

In the first round of parachain auctions between June 15 and July 20, 18 independent teams signed up to participate in the crowd-loan campaign, receiving funding for nearly 20,000 unique accounts which contributed a total of over 1.3 million. KSM (about 450 million dollars).

The crowd-loan is a mechanism designed to promote decentralization between parachains by distributing tokens to users in exchange for their staking assets. The method has similarities to liquidity mining on Ethereum, where participants can receive tokens from their favorite project in decentralized finance.

If a crowd-loan campaign is successful, the parachain associated with it is added to the Relay Chain, and the collective tokens will be blocked in the account of this parachain for the entire duration of its activity.

In the case of the initial five auctions, most of the slots were overpaid, a positive indicator for decentralization and sharing the value of individual projects.

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has announced support for parachain auctions, allowing customers to stake KSM tokens on its platform.

Of the teams involved, decentralized exchange Karura took the top spot, posting an initial total blocked value of more than 500,000 KSM, or $ 90 million at the time of writing. Subsequently, the platform was launched on both Polkadot and Kusama in the following month. Other notable hits among the initial auctions are Moonriver and Shiden, which received over 205,000 KSM and 138,000 KSM respectively.