The Kylie & Kendall collection from Kylie Cosmetics arrives at Nocibé

Notice to followers of Kylie Cosmetics, the new collection of the Jenner sisters, Kylie & Kendall is finally available in France in limited edition at Nocibé. We tell you everything.

We’ve been waiting for it since its release in the United States last week, it’s now within our reach: the new collection Kylie & Kendall of Kylie Cosmetics, the mark of Kylie Jenner finally arrives at Nocibé, this April 13th. A spring collectionthrough which the sisters Jennifer offer their three best-selling products, in limited edition.

On the program, a eye shadow palette baptized “ Pressed Powder Palette”a lip liner kitand one signature lip gloss. All presented in a packagingfloral and girly universe as we like them.

What is the Kylie & Kendall collection made of?

Yes Kylie Jenner has already set the tone for his short story collection by revealing the floral universe of the backstage of her photo shoot, Stormi’s mother did no less in terms of the choice of colors for her products, launched for the first time on April 6. In particular for those of his new palette made of 18 matte eyeshadows to the nude and fresh tones as well as two pop eyeshadows. An irresistible palette offered at the price of 59.90 €.

© Kylie Cosmetics

The same for the lip productsfor which the girl boss bet ons pink and nude tones. The proof with set of 3 lip liners available at a price of 39.90€, as well as the plumping gloss “ Lipgloss ” at 18.90€. No more reason not to copy the total look of the sisters Jennifer so, especially if you are already followers of their collab’ fashion KENDALL + KYLIE.