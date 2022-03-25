The LA Galaxy slap Martino for not calling Chicharito to save El Tri

LA Galaxy questioned Gerardo Martino and his non-call to Chicharito

March 24, 2022 10:50 p.m.

The match of the day was undoubtedly Mexico and the United States where thousands of spectators were waiting for a round trip match. Al Tri lacked forceful attack to the point that he had no shots on the rival goal.

The Mexican fans asked what would happen if Javier Hernández had been for the game. Mexico lacked a goal and that even Chicharito’s club pointed it out. On Twitter, the official LA Galaxy account interacted with Hernández’s absence.

“We’re just saying how much more fun this game would be if Chicharito was playing,” says the official LA Galaxy account in the middle of the Mexican team’s match against the United States.

Why doesn’t Martino call Chicharito?

Gerardo Martino does not want Javier Hernández due to a money dispute between the forward and the Mexican Football Federation. Hence, they do not call the Mexican striker who has been the best in recent months.

