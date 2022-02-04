The labor reform in Spain was passed by mistake

On Thursday 3 February, the Spanish parliament approved the labor reform needed to release billions of euros of European Union funds, with the margin of just one vote: 175 in favor and 174 against. The extra vote was given by a deputy of the Popular Party by mistake, causing a situation of confusion in the courtroom and discussions that dragged on into the following hours.

The labor reform is the result of an election promise made by the Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. At the end of December, after long negotiations, the government had closed an agreement with companies and trade unions and the reform had entered into force as a decree. “This is the most important law of the legislature,” Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz told parliament before the vote, confident that the ruling coalition had the numbers to get it approved.

The reform satisfies a condition required by the European Union for the release of a 12 billion tranche of the Recovery Fund: it aims to intervene on unemployment and precarious work and, among other things, limits the use of fixed-term contracts, downsizes the practice of subcontracting, and re-evaluates collective bargaining and, therefore, the very role of trade unions.

Opposing the reform were Vox, on the far right, the Popular Party, on the right, and for opposite reasons also some parties of the left or separatist. Initially, the basic agreement of the coalition government explicitly provided for the cancellation of the labor reform wanted in 2012 by the Popolari of the then Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy. Then, however, the final text was softened, leaving some aspects of the 2012 reform unchanged, such as the conditions on layoffs. The final text, the result of a compromise, had therefore been criticized by some left-wing parties and trade unions who had accused Díaz of not having respected the promise to repeal the Rajoy reform.

Two of the allies in parliament of the socialists, the Basque nationalists of the PNV and the left-wing Catalan separatists of Esquerra Republicana, had therefore decided to vote “no”, as well as two deputies of the People’s Union of Navarre who had chosen not to follow the party indication. Claiming a decision dictated by a “sense of responsibility”, they had instead decided to vote in favor of some liberal formations, such as Ciudadanos (center-right), and other small regional parties, not all always in support of Sánchez.

Faced with such a divided parliament, the final approval of the text was made possible by the vote of a deputy from the Popular Party who by a mistake, either his own or that of the system, voted “yes”.

According to the version of the Popular Party, Alberto Casero, who participated in the discussion and then in the vote from home because he was ill, would have voted “no” electronically, but his vote would have been registered by the system as a “yes”. According to the Popolari, the mistake would not therefore have been made by their parliamentarian but by the electronic registration system of the Chamber. When Casero noticed the mistake he tried to contact the presidency of the Chamber, without succeeding, he asked his parliamentary group to intervene and physically went to the courtroom to try to correct what happened, manually revoting from his seat. Classroom President Meritxell Batet did not allow this.

The electronic voting system has been widely used since May 2020, when the pandemic due to the coronavirus had begun to limit attendance in the two chambers. The method allows you to vote electronically and requires deputies to double confirm their vote, precisely to reduce any errors as much as possible. In the months in which it has been used frequently, the system has never detected faults in its operation, as confirmed by the technical services of the Chamber. For this reason there are therefore many doubts about the version of the Popular Party.

Further confusion was added to this tense and confused situation.

Initially, after the count, Meritxell Batet announced that the law had been rejected, before correcting itself after a few seconds. “There were a few seconds of bewilderment in the ranks of the government, while the euphoria for what seemed to be their victory exploded in the seats of the right,” he says. El País. Batet then corrected herself “and the euphoria changed sides, with the two executive groups united in a thunderous ovation”.

However, Vox and the Popular Party have announced that they will appeal to the Constitutional Court for the computer error: “It was an anomaly and should be corrected,” said the spokesman of the PP, Cuca Gamarra.