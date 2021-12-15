“The laboratory leak is the most probable hypothesis on the origin of the virus”

For Dr. Chan, according to the news agency Adnkronos, many technical aspects would suggest the hypothesis of an artificial creation of the virus. “Many renowned virologists have argued that it is a reasonable hypothesis,” he said. “We know that this virus has a unique feature, called the furin cleavage site, and without this feature it would not have caused the pandemic.”

And it would be precisely this characteristic that leads directly to Wuhan. Because, the scientist recalled, a US-based non-governmental organization, EcoHealth, “and the Wuhan Institute of Virology were developing a system for the insertion of new furin cleavage sites.” “So – he concluded – we have these scientists who at the beginning of 2018 say, ‘we will put horns on the horses’ and at the end of 2019 a unicorn appears in Wuhan”.