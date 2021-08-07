the lace dress in lime green is an enchantment

Jennifer Lopez returned home after her yacht vacation in the company of Ben Affleck and took the opportunity to transform into a real princess. She enchanted fans with her new and eternal look in lime green, sporting a wonderful bon-ton dress in lace and ruffles.

Jennifer Lopez is one of the undisputed protagonists of summer 2021, it is since the media began to talk about the alleged flashback with Ben Affleck that all the spotlight has been on her. The confirmation of the love story came on the occasion of the diva’s birthday, when for the first time she posted on social media a photo in which she passionately kisses her newfound boyfriend. The two took a long vacation in Italy aboard a mega-yacht and appeared more in love than ever, making all nostalgic fans dream. Now they have returned home but do not miss an opportunity to share photos and Stories of their days. The pop star, in particular, showed herself in a princess version, enchanting with an eternal look in lime green.

J.Lo follows the fluo trend

It may be because love makes her radiant or because she simply found the secret not to feel the weight of advancing age, but the certain thing is that Jennifer Lopez seems to have been reborn for some time now. She has given yet another proof in the last few hours, posting a short video in which she appears splendid in a princess version on the notes of Young At Heart by Frank Sinatra, whose lyrics read: “Fairy tales can come true, it can happen to you“. Beyond the breathtaking fitness at 52, to attract the attention of the public was his look. The pop star followed the fluo trend by showing off a long and straight lime green dress studded with sparkling beads by Elie Saab.

Heels and diamonds to complete the princely look

It is a dream model in lace and ruffles, with long and transparent sleeves, ankle skirt and bon-ton collar with a knotted worn satin ribbon. To complete it all, the diva chose sandals in the same color as the stiletto heel by Femme LA, earrings and diamond rings by Broken English Jewelry and a very elegant collection that highlighted both the jewels and the face with impeccable features. To take care of her hairstyle was the trusted hairdresser who has been following her for years, Chris Appleton. In this new bon-ton and fluo version J.Lo does not seem to be a real “lighthouse in the desert”? Despite the 52 years just turned, he still manages to dictate the law in terms of style.