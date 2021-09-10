the lace jumpsuit is almost transparent

The proudly displayed belly is the extra accessory for one fashion icon like her: Kylie Jenner, protagonist together with the family of the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians, 24, discovered she was pregnant and only after several months did she announce the good news to social media. Now that even the world knows, she can proudly show off her growing belly – what better occasion than New York Fashion Week, which she chose to wear a transparent lace jumpsuit. Collected hair, oversized black coat and heels complete the outfit.

For fashion enthusiasts and fans of the eclectic American family, the detail of the baby bump associated with lace did not seem new. Jenner’s outfit was reminiscent of a similar transparent lace ensemble that her sister Kim Kardashian West sported pregnant with her son Saint, now 5 years old, on the occasion of the LACMA Film + Art Gala of 2015, in Los Angeles. Kylie’s monochrome dress it was a complete departure from the outfit exhibited during a visit to the Revolve Gallery, when for the occasion she wore a bright orange trench coat, low-rise jeans and a tied top that showed off her baby bump.

It was a source close to Kylie Jenner, a reveal some details regarding this second pregnancy: “Kylie was ready to share the news. She is extremely excited. She never planned to keep her pregnancy a secret like she did with Stormi, ”the source said,“ she just wanted to wait until it felt right ”. And then continued: “She loves her baby bump and she has a wonderful light. Travis is equally enthusiastic. They are a great team and parents ”.

Kylie Jenner pregnant: the rich heiress proud of the baby bump

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott they broke up in October 2019 after two years of dating, but have always shown that they are on friendly terms and spend time together as co-parents of Stormi, born in 2018. In June, after Jenner attended the Parsons Benefit with Scott, a source told People that the couple had recently gotten even closer. “Even though they always got along, there is now a different energy between them,” the source said at the time. “Kylie and Travis are very close again… They never put any pressure on their relationship. The goal has always been to be the best parents for their child ”. So much so that today, they have decided to give her a little brother or sister and form an increasingly united family.