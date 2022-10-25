The lack of doctors and overwork threatens the Spanish health system

In the surgery room of the Sankt Katharinen Hospital Frechen, in the German city of Cologne, there have been operations in which only Spanish was spoken. In a urology intervention, both the department head, the assistant physician and the anesthesiologists were Spanish.

Among the health personnel of that hospital was the Galician Alejandro Barros González, a 29-year-old neurologist and psychiatrist. He moved to Germany as soon as he finished university without knowing anything about the country’s health system, without having worked as a doctor and speaking a language that was not his own.

“I have never regretted that decision. The level of development in my specialization that I have achieved here and the financial compensation is something that Spain cannot offer me”, he tells Euronews.

It was in his junior year of college that he realized he didn’t want to follow the same path as his fellow students.

Two years after starting the MIR, the test required by the National Health System in Spain to train as a specialist doctor, all the academies to prepare were complete.

“The MIR is a very unfair system, you don’t know which specialty you are going to have, or in which region of the country, and once you are assigned the specialty it is almost impossible to change”, comments Alejandro. This reason, added to the low salaries during the first two years of training as a resident doctor, convinced him to leave Spain.

“I was ashamed to think that I wouldn’t be able to make ends meet the first two years of work, after having been able to study thanks to the help of my parents,” she says.

A resident doctor in Spain earns between 900 and 1,000 euros per month in his first two years and without performing shifts, while in Germany this figure under the same conditions amounts to more than double. Specifically, doctors charge 2,800 euros.

Shortage of specialists

Between Cologne and Düsseldorf alone, Alejandro knows 25 Spanish doctors whom the conditions of the Spanish system pushed them to try their luck in Germany. The young man also directs the Association of Spanish Doctors in Europe, to which he receives consultations from doctors about the process to be able to practice abroad.

“There are many doctors who want to leave Spain, it is already a reality. More and more requests for information are coming to the association”, she affirms.

According to the General Council of Official Medical Associations, in the last ten years, 18,000 Spanish doctors have applied for a certificate to be able to work in other countries. Although this certificate would also serve to perform other functions abroad, the organization points out that three out of four applicants would have done so to go to work abroad.

Added to this are the figures published by the Granada Medical Union, which states that in the next ten years Spain will lose between 70,000 and 80,000 doctors due to retirement.

The imbalance varies according to the Autonomous Community. While the local authorities in Asturias have recognized that they hire non-EU doctors who have not taken the MIR exam due to the shortage of personnel, others such as Castilla y León or the Balearic Islands propose streamlining the approval criteria so that specialists with degrees obtained in other countries can practice in Spain.

Spanish doctors saturated

The lack of doctors has a direct impact on health personnel. Raquel Bernal, who works as a pediatrician in a Health Center in Madrid, assures that casualties are not covered and there are no substitutes.

“There have been casualties of four months that have not been covered. This summer, without going any further, my partner had to take sick leave for a month and a half. Since they didn’t replace her, I had to take care of her patients as well as mine”, says the doctor.

Raquel saw 45 patients a day, when her schedule normally only had 30 slots. There were days when the figure rose to 50 or 55 patients.

As if this were not enough, there have been times when your health center has been more saturated. The worst he remembers was in 2021, the start of the school year put the health centers in check. In his, it was an average of 69 patients per working day.

“Many doctors are lacking, this reduces the quality of care and increases waiting times. Right now the waiting time is between eight or nine days, but if a family doctor is missing, the time increases and the patient will have a different doctor each time, ”she says.

A problem that comes from afar

The unions have been warning for years about how the lack of doctors is threatening the Spanish health system.

“I have the impression that political leaders have made the Spanish health system a health system low cost. They want to maximize performance with the minimum possible expense”, says Xavier Lleonart, secretary general of Metges de Catalunya.

For Lleonart, the MIR is the perfect tool that provides cheap labor for regional administrations. “Using the excuse that they are training them, they make them work as staff doctors, paying them less. Now what is being seen is that even in this way they cannot sustain the _low cost_ model”, he affirms.

As a solution, the Government has budgeted a budget of 50 million euros to create 1,000 more places for first-year medical students. This disbursement of 50 million euros is registered in the General State Budgets for 2023.

“We are saying that we will put a thousand more students on the market, when the medical graduates who opted for MIR places last year doubled the number of places available,” says Lleonart.

“What sense does it make to give more capacity to an undergraduate system that is later incapable of training postgraduate people?”, ditch.