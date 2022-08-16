‘The lady mayor does not seem to understand that the enemy of the state is narco-terrorism, not the government’: that is the position of President Lasso when Cynthia Viteri was questioned about the explosion at the Cristo del Consuelo | Security

Although he has not made a public statement, the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, believes that in the face of the attack with explosives that caused five deaths early this Sunday, August 14, in Cristo del Consuelo, southwest of Guayaquil, the authorities must work united, not divided.

“The mayor does not seem to understand that the enemy of the state is the narcoterrorism that wants to install itself in society, and not the government,” the president wrote in a chat in which he shares his positions and information on certain issues.

He thus referred to Cynthia Viteri, mayor of Guayaquil, who earlier posted a statement on her social networks in which she questioned the actions of the Government to combat crime in the city of Buenos Aires, which, according to her, has contributed so far with more than $ 50 million in different areas concerning citizen security without having the competence as a Municipality.

“In the countries that have lived through these painful experiences, the authorities act united and not divided as Mayor Viteri’s statements suggest,” the head of state wrote in the aforementioned chat.

Thus, the issue of security motivates a new counterpoint between the Buenos Aires council and the national government.

“The money that the mayor says she has contributed is money that the government collects from taxes and the sale of oil; money that the government gives to the municipality. That money is not money from the municipality,” Lasso stressed.

Through the statement, the mayor asked: Who is in charge here: organized crime or an enslaved government?, and mentioned that it is necessary to take immediate and forceful actions, and that until now there has been no sure step by the Executive to combat crime.

The Ministry of the Interior did publish a statement in which it expressed the Government’s solidarity with the relatives of the five fatalities. Shortly before, Patricio Carrillo, head of this portfolio, attributed the attack to “mercenaries of organized crime.”

“We cannot return the lives of those who died, but we will identify those guilty of this crime and the full weight of the law will fall on them,” the document stated.

The portfolio reiterated the call to the authorities to join efforts in the work for security. “The security forces need today more than ever the confidence that they will not be criminalized for fulfilling their duty to defend Ecuadorians,” the statement said.

Before the big explosion in the Cristo del Consuelo, a burst of shots was heard at the scene. Two men on a motorcycle arrived and threw a sack near a dining room, shortly before 03:00 this Sunday, after which there was an explosion that caused 16 people to be injured, 8 houses affected and 2 vehicles damaged. (YO)