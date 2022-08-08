‘The Lady of the Lake’: Kourtney Kardashian stuns in black one-piece swimsuit while on vacation

ads

The Kardashians are known for hogging the spotlight with their opulent lifestyle and racy messages. This time, Kourtney Kardashian grabbed eyeballs by posting photos of herself in a skintight black swimsuit with elbow-length gloves while on a boat on a lake while on vacation recently. She is seen smiling at the camera as she bends over, holding on to the edge. The Poosh founder’s followers got a better look at her swimsuit which has a zipper that ends at her navel in the second photo of the same post. The one-piece suit is from her sister Kim’s SKIMs collection. The caption to her post reads, “I love the lake life. »

She also shared an Instagram Story of herself in the water on a boogie board in which she wears a long-sleeved pink swimsuit. Her husband Travis Barker also posted a photo of Kourtney standing by the lake on her stories with the caption, “My beautiful wife @kourtneykardash. The 43-year-old wore an oversized t-shirt and bucket hat.

Earlier this year, there were rumors the Hulu star was pregnant as fans said they spotted a baby bump as she and Travis walked the Oscars red carpet. They were pretty sure they spotted the bump again a few weeks later when Kourtney attended the Grammys. Lately, the reality TV star has been seen wearing baggy clothes trying to hide her midriff.

Kourtney provided another look at her family’s new reality show where she revealed she and her husband are trying for a child.

Fans thought the rumors were true when the star started focusing on her “cravings” via social media. She posted about eating a vegan burger and fries, then a popular “snack” for pregnant women: pickles. Since the start of this year, fans have been claiming that Kourtney has been hinting that she might be 16 weeks pregnant.

