The Lajas aerostat: a vigilante against drug trafficking turned into an icon

An enormous white balloon is imposed in the skies of Lajas -without the possibility of going unnoticed- with a clear mission: to control the movement of drugs in that region.

The aerostat, which has become an icon of the municipality, is 208 feet long and 69 feet in diameter, and consists of an Anchored Aerostatic Radar System (TARS).

“The aerostat is basically a balloon that has a radar system, and it is part of a radar system that exists, not only in Puerto Rico, but in different parts of the world. USA. As Customs and Border Patrol, we take responsibility for eight aerostats throughout the United States, and the only aerostat that is outside of the United States is the aerostat that is in Lajas. The other seven are on the US border with Mexico,” he explained. Jeffrey QuinonesPublic Affairs officer of the Customs and Border Protection Service (CBP, in English).

This aerostat, inflated with helium and air, is tied to a platform located on the PR-303 highway. He has been in Puerto Rico since 1988, when the administration of then Governor Rafael Hernandez Colon brought him to the area.

However, the operation of the device was interrupted in 2011 after being damaged by a weather event. It was not until 2014 that the effort was resumed, then under CBP supervision.

The aerostatic radar system is a device that detects ocean liners and ships in order to control the transfer of drugs. (Xavier Garcia)

Initially (1988), according to Quiñones, the aerostat was operated by the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and It was established as a measure to intervene with organizations that moved illegal substances using small planes at very low altitudes, “almost as if they were going to land.” In this way, they circumvented the authorities, he pointed out.

“It is a tool to be able to detect planes that fly below radar detection, basically, what is called ‘low-flying planes’ so as not to be detected crossing the border of what is the United States in Puerto Rico. Those international criminal entities that seek to move contraband, which may be drugs or may be other types of materials, because they try not to be detected, in this case, by entering Puerto Rico,” said the federal official.

Despite the fact that this hot air balloon is a key tool for the efforts of the authorities, both local and federal, it is not the only radar with this capacity, so Quiñones could not specify how many interventions have been carried out thanks to this airship.

“We do not necessarily attribute the detection of a particular intervention to the aerostat because there are a lot of other radars in different parts of Puerto Rico, in the region, and even in the United States, that allow us to identify things that may be in violation of federal laws. In other words, I cannot attribute it to the aerostat. The aerostat is one of them, what happens is that the aerostat allows us a coverage below a normal radar”, Quiñones clarified.

We are Lajas (The new day)

And why did he settle in Lajas? he asked. The new day.

“The reality is that one could make an educated guess, but it’s not based on real data. Lajas was most likely used because the planes that came in the 1980s and early 1990s with drugs, I remember they came and dropped drugs from the air in the Lajas Valley or in areas of Guánica, in that savannah that crosses Sabana Grande, Lajas and Guánica”said the sangermeño.

Quiñones also rejected that the objectives of the aerostat respond to the study of unidentified flying objects (UFOs), as some popular theories point out, because it is on land adjacent to what has been called by some as the “Alien Avenue” .

“That was the avenue of UFOs. The aerostat is not made, as people think, which is to detect unidentified flying objects. We don’t have the expertise to do that kind of process of identifying unidentified aircraft.”clarified the CBP official.

In passing, he warned: “It is important that people know that, for security reasons, there is no public access in the area from where this emblematic artifact stands.”