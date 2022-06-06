The Lake Julian Doucet | My life, my life

The story of Julian Doucet is not trivial. The Montreal actor, author and producer reveals some of it in The Lakehis first series for Prime Video, Amazon’s platform.

Marc-Andre Lemieux

The Press

Like his hero named Justin, Julian Doucet is the father of a teenager he gave up for adoption when he had just finished high school, and he had not yet come out of the closet. But unlike the character defended by Jordan Gavaris (Orphan Black) in the work of fiction, Julian did not go into exile in Australia to return to the country, 16 years later, in the hope of reconnecting.

“It’s a story that I carried with me for so long,” he continues. Throughout my career, I have been told: “You should tell your life story! It’s so unusual!” But I hesitated. I didn’t want to exploit my past. »

Julian Doucet decided to take the leap when Amaze Film+Television, a Toronto production company, launched a series project anchored in the world of cabins in the forest around a lake, a setting he knew well since child , he had spent several summers – with his “a bit hippy” parents – in this type of dwelling on the edge of a body of water.

When we write that Julian Doucet chose to “take the leap” by sharing his experience, we are talking about a headlong dive, not a small reserved leap. The author put “all his guts” into The Lake. He realized this in the editing room, after writing the screenplay and supervising the shooting.



PHOTO PHILIPPE BOIVIN, THE PRESS Julian Doucet

This series is all about me. I fully assume it. This is the vision I had in mind at the start. If it fails, it will be 100% my fault. Julian Doucet

Originally from Ottawa, Julian Doucet studied theater in Toronto. For 15 years now, he has lived in Montreal. His name appeared in the credits of the series St. Nickel (United TV), killjoys (Space) and Hudson & Rex (Citytv).

Our interview took place in two parts. The premiere was held virtually in April, on the sidelines of a Prime Video media event in Toronto, during which the popular platform unveiled its original Canadian offer for 2022. Julian then admitted to being “very nervous”. And for good reason, he had just come off stage to present The Lake to industry members.

A “surreal” adventure

Two months later, the nervousness turned to disbelief. In a few days, his “baby” will be offered in 240 countries and territories.

” I can not believe it ! It’s surreal! It’s sick! That’s exciting ! »



PHOTO PETER H STRANKS, SUPPLIED BY AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Jordan Gavaris (Justin) and Madison Shamoun (Billie) in The Lake

The semi-autobiographical side of the project is certainly no stranger to the cocktail of emotions that Julian Doucet feels. Besides its biological father-daughter premise, The Lake puts forward a protagonist who presents character traits modeled on Doucet. What do they have in common? The author highlights their resilience in the face of adversity, their many insecurities and, above all, their tendency to overanalyze each situation. But while Julian turns his thoughts over and over in his mind without flinching, Justin verbalizes them… Maybe even too much.

“We both have a great sense of humor. But Justin is more narrow-minded than me. He is more intolerant. »

Julian Doucet’s real-life daughter also served as an inspiration for Billie, the savvy teen portrayed by Madison Shamoun (Black-ish).



PHOTO PETER STRANKS, SUPPLIED BY AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Julia Stiles (Maisy May) in The Lake

As for Maisy-May, Justin’s “perfect” and rigid half-sister played by American actress Julia Stiles (The Bourne Identity, 10 Things I Hate About You), she represents another side of Julian.

“Each character looks like me, says the screenwriter. Maisy is my very perfectionist and ambitious side. »

From Celine Dion to Mitsou

Julian Doucet is delighted that Amazon is investing in the country’s television industry. Outraged The Lakethe American giant will host several Canadian productions over the coming months, such as The Stickyfiction inspired by the historic 2012 maple syrup theft in Quebec, the series Three Pines by author Louise Penny and LOL – Who will have the last laugh? with Patrick Huard.

“With the incredible success of Schitt’s Creek, and with all these Quebec series that we adapt all over the world, I think there is a real enthusiasm for what we do. »

The Lake is resolutely Canadian. Maple leaf pop culture strongly tinges the early episodes, which feature references to Shania Twain, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Sarah McLachlan, kd lang and Anne Murray. Quebec is no exception. At the opening of the series, we can hear Bye bye my cowboy of Mitsou coming out of the speakers of a convenience store radio.

“I wanted to celebrate our culture. And I love Canadian and Quebec music: Roch Voisine, Gowan, Mitsou… And everyone knows that a chalet is the perfect place to listen to your guilty pleasures. »

The Lake lands on Prime Video on Friday, June 17. (The series will be offered in French and with French subtitles.)