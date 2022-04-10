The Lakers acquire a young figure for the NBA 2022-23

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers already have their second signing for the upcoming NBA season, and he’s a very promising youngster.

fans of Los Angeles Lakers are still recovering from the disappointing season their team had in the National Basketball Association (NBA) 2021-22. But the best thing would be to pay attention to the future, which is still hopeful.

That optimism should come from the simple fact that, despite the lousy season they just had (and it didn’t end), the team still has Lebron James like a big star Not only that, it is also Anthony Davis and the possibility of being healthy again.

With a team thought of LeBron, AD and possibly Russell Westbrookit’s time that Rob Pelinka, the general manager, put the remaining pieces in place. This Friday they began by signing Wenyen Gabrieland now another talented and promising young man.

LeBron and the Lakers sign promising young man

Reports Shams Charania, of The Athletic and Stadium, that the Los Angeles Lakers plan to sign the point guard/shooting guard Mac McClung to a coTwo-way NBA deal. This means that he will alternate between the affiliate of the franchise in the G-League, and the main squad commanded by LeBron.

McClung was a participant in the training camp in Los Angeles and from there, he has been developing in the South Bay Lakers Development League (G-League), where he won the award for Rookie of the Year. In the 2021 Draft he was not selected.