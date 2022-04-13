The Lakers fire their coach after terrible failure in the NBA







{{slide.text | html}} {{slide.text | html}} {{slide.text | html}}







(CRHoy.com/AFP) Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Frank Vogel on Monday after the team failed to make the NBA playoffs, the team announced in a statement.

Vogel, 48, who led the Lakers to the NBA championship in 2020, is leaving the club after three seasons.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision to make.but we believe that it is necessary at this timeor,” Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement.

Speculation about Vogel’s future with the Lakers intensified after the team’s final regular-season game on Sunday, with ESPN reporting the coach would be fired.

The Lakers finished the 2021-2022 campaign in 11th place in the Western Conference, missing the postseason for a dismal record of 33 wins and 49 losses.

“I have great respect for Frank, both on and off the pitch”Pelinka said.

“Frank is a great coach and a good man. We will always be grateful for his work in guiding us to the 2019-20 NBA championship,” he added.