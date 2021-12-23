The Lakers intend to serve as the renamed ‘staples center’

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – After 22 years, the Lakers will play their final game at the Staples Center on Thursday night, two days before the majestic downtown venue officially transforms into the “Crypto.com Arena” on Christmas Day.

The Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs for their 7:30 pm game and plan a series of farewell ceremonies for their final under the “Staples” banner.

They include:

A special opening video that is played before the presentation of the information;

Fans in attendance will receive a souvenir ticket, as well as a replica T-shirt of the first jersey delivered to Staples in June 2000, when the Lakers won the NBA Western Conference;

Several Lakers legends appear during a halftime celebration with past NBA championships;

A banner marking 22 years of Lakers history at Staples is displayed across the top of a balcony overlooking the city.

The Lakers will host the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day for the first game played on the Crypto.com Arena, but that game is likely to be delayed, as the Nets’ roster has been ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak.

Brooklyn’s Thursday night game in Portland was postponed Wednesday by the NBA, with at least eight players remaining in the league. This was the third consecutive game that was postponed by the Nets.

The Nets had signed several “tough substitutions” and until Wednesday the Christmas Day game was still in the works.

The next Lakers home game this New Year’s Eve is against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Clippers, who also call the plaza home, are slated to host the Denver Nuggets on December 26th.

The NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, another tenant of the arena, will host the Las Vegas Golden Knights at the Crypto.com Arena on December 28.

Crypto.com, which considers itself the fastest growing cryptocurrency platform, has entered into a 20-year naming rights deal with AEG, the owner of the arena.

If the game goes as planned, a new logo and other brand assets, including indoor arena banners, will be introduced on Christmas Day. All external signage for the venue will be replaced by June.

The deal, announced on November 17, includes official appointments at Crypto.com Arena, LA LIVE, Microsoft Theater, The Novo, The Lakers and Kings.

The deal also makes Crypto.com an official partner of the Lakers and Kings cryptocurrency platform.

Terms of the deal were not made public, although the Los Angeles Times reported that Crypto.com paid more than $ 700 million for the naming rights, according to people familiar with the terms. This would make it one of the largest naming deals in the history of the sport.

Crypto.com claims to have over 10 million customers. Headquartered in Singapore, it employs over 2,600 people with offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

The company was founded in 2016. It recently launched a global campaign with actor Matt Damon to officially introduce the platform.

Crypto.com also has sponsorships with the UFC, the F1 racing circuit, Serie A football, the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA and the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL.