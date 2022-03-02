The Lakers trade to get rid of LeBron James for three Miami Heat players

The Los Angeles Lakes crisis reached such a point that an expert NBA analyst proposed a trade for LeBron James to leave the team for three Miami Heat players.

If there is evidence that Los Angeles Lakers he has a hard time in the 2021-22 NBA season is that the best player on the team ended up whistled after a 28-point loss in which he had seven losses. Neither Lebron James is saved from the crisis!

LeBron exploded against the press for stating that he intended to remove Rob Pelinka from office as vice president of operations for the Lakers, but if you review the origin of the comings and goings between James and the Los Angeles team, there are some statements of the ‘King’ that didn’t go down well.

If it is necessary to go out to clarify it is because some doubts were generated. LeBron James made it clear what his plans are in the near future at 37 years old, but for Colin CowherdFox Sports analyst, the Los Angeles Lakers should do the opposite of what they think ‘The king’.

“Los Angeles, the first part is that he is not loved in Los Angeles… Bron is an outsider, they will leave you. (…) Sometimes, change is not only inevitable, it is a good thing”, Cowherd affirmed and then proposed the trade that would get LeBron out of the Lakers.

The exchange for the Lakers to leave LeBron for 3 Heat players in the NBA