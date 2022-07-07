The l’Alfàs Film Festival hosts this Thursday the preview of the film “Héroes de barrio”

The l’Alfàs del Pi Film and Short Film Festival hosts this Thursday, July 7, the preview of comedy “Neighborhood Heroes” at 10:00 p.m., at the Cine Roma. At the presentation ceremony The director, Ángeles Reiné, will attend (“Get out of the closet”) and one of the leading actresses, Lisi Linderknown on the small screen mainly for her role as Agneska in Sea of ​​Plastic.

‘Heroes de barrio’ is a feature film in which the love of a father for his daughter is the engine of action. Along with Lisi Linder, the cast includes Antonio Pagudo and Luna Fulgencio. In addition, the participation of the well-known soccer player Joaquín stands out. Alex O’Doherty and Antonio Dechent complete the cast.

The Cadiz director, Ángeles Reiné, signs this comedy in which, in addition to humour, universal themes such as friendship and the power to overcome are also addressed.

It is a production by Antonio Pérez (Spal Films), together with Eduardo Galdó and Eduardo Campoy (Álamo Producciones and Galdo Media), with the support of the ICAA, the Junta de Andalucía and Canal Sur.

In “Heroes de barrio”, Paula is a girl who plays in a female children’s soccer team and asks her father, Luis, to bring her the Betis player Joaquín at the end of the season, who he pretends to be a good friend of. Luis relies on his father, a former boxer, and his friend Lito to try to win back the love of his wife, who now lives with a new partner, and keep his promise to his daughter. of the. All of them, characteristic characters of a popular Sevillian neighborhood, will live fun adventures to make the wish of the smallest come true.

In addition to showing this comedy, the l’Alfàs Film Festival is converting various stages in the town into authentic open-air cinemas. Among them, the Roman Villa of l’Albir or the square of the Old Schoolswhere the section called “Cine al Carrer” is developed to offer feature films for all audiences with free admission every night at 10 pm.

For this Wednesday, July 6, is scheduled ‘The lost City’the new film created by brothers Adam and Aaron Nee and starring, among others, Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe and Channing Tatum.