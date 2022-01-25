The Lancia Flaminia is preparing for the new president – News

The dark blue Lancia Flaminia convertible of the President of the Republic is preparing to welcome the new President of the Republic. The car was spotted this morning in the streets of Rome and near the Quirinale for test rides.

The Lancia Flaminia is the ‘prima donna’ of the state processions and appears only on rare official occasions: the inauguration of the President of the Republic, the parade on June 2, the homage to the altar of the Fatherland, state visits of particular importance. In the Quirinale garage there are three identical examples, all still with their original paintwork, with black leather interiors and Voxon car radios: they are equipped with an electric hood, and one has a transparent roof for rain. They can accommodate seven people. The car was chosen for its class (at the time it was almost a Rolls Royce) and for the sweetness of the mechanics: equipped with a two-and-a-half-liter six-cylinder engine and a gearbox with short ratios for parade speeds. , lends itself particularly to the role of ” prima donna ” of the state processions, when the escort of cuirassiers on horseback appears. In March 1960, at the time of the Gronchi presidency, five were commissioned to the Pininfarina body shop: in addition to the three of the president, one was donated to the Queen of England, another was given in recent times by Ciampi to the Museo dell ‘ Turin automobile.