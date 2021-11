The Lancia Prisma was not a noble, aristocratic car. Yet it is certainly one of the vehicles that are part of the history of the Lancia brand, a brand that today belongs to the Stellantis Group, born in January 2021 from the union of the two great automotive giants, FCA and PSA. But the Prism we are talking about in this article is not “a random one”.

It is in fact one of the cars of Avvocato Agnelli, unique and special, a one-off, made especially for him. The Prisma was undoubtedly an appreciated model, but certainly not among the most loved by the people, and not even among those who have left their mark in the history of the brand. For this reason it seems strange today to believe that this is a car of great value.

The model created for Gianni Agnelli, however, is unique and special. The lawyer, who was the main shareholder and CEO of FIAT, was keen to use customized cars, which he had to make different modifications at will, unique ‘corrections’ that were not always visible on the outside. An example is this Lancia Prisma “special lawyer”, which ‘to the naked eye’ looks like a very normal Prisma, and instead some grandiose changes have been made, also by the Abarth staff.

Opening the hood, you can first notice that one has been made repainting, you can see the red coated. Agnelli had wanted to ‘hide’ the very bad nature of the model, turning the car into blue; the lawyer, when he used his Prism, did not want to be too conspicuous, or be too conspicuous.

Inside it is possible to see steering wheel and knob in Nardi briar, and upholstery in leather or Alcantara. The pedal unit has been adapted to the lawyer, the engine of the Agnelli Prisma instead is a 2.0 Turbo capable of unleashing the maximum power of ben 200 horses; the car is four-wheel drive, it allowed man to go to the mountains without problems (it was the only Prisma 4×4 with this engine and this power).

There are those who have even defined this Lancia Prisma as a Lancia Delta Integrale 8V (this indeed made history) ‘disguised’, and indeed it is. The car actually changed hands years ago; today Lancia is one of the Stellantis brands that deserves its rebirth and, given the unique characteristics of the one-off, which also belonged to Agnelli, this Lancia Prisma could be re-evaluated.