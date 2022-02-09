The land of persimmons – Health Newspaper

by Enzo Bozza

07 FEB – Dear Director,

there is always a hidden corollary that lives in the shadow of a more visible and visible phenomenon: in the shadow of Covid there is the profound crisis of public medicine. When you want to play dirty with information, the Covid emergency is put in the spotlight and the much more serious health crisis under the carpet, because even Covid would have had different dimensions if we had fought with a better equipped healthcare system.





Slam the monster on the front page to not let people understand that the monsters are others and elsewhere. Old story, is the information that does not seek the truth but chases the gossip, the sensationalism that makes circulation.





In these days the protest of the white and green coats, doctors and nurses, is reaching the barricades, the discontent of those who can’t take it anymore, not only for these two years of pandemic commitment, but for the constraints of at least ten years of neglect towards the public health service, in a nutshell: more than 30 billion euros less for health care.

Like asking the groomed mule to kick in the butt to carry another hundred kilos more. The mule does not fit and has collapsed on the ground. Anyone talk about it? Obviously not. The star is Covid. For centuries, the point of reference of the people has been the general practitioner, once a municipal employee and employee, now an official not dependent on the ASL but always at the forefront of people’s health.

The widespread presence on the territory was only a pretext for the State to transform it into a service desk with a characteristic bureaucratic insanity. Certificates, treatment plans, disability, illness, requests for diapers, green passes, management of healing data that would be up to the Hygiene offices, quarantine measures, information to citizens in the bureaucratic chaos of the covid and many other bizarre system nonsense that go through the telephone and computer for general practitioners.

And the time for treatment, where did it go? Piled in a corner waiting for better times that will never come if the state insists on making local doctors small notaries and health accountants submerged in tons of certificates of existence in life or of healthy and robust physical constitution. The peculiarity of primary care, which is all in listening and in the intimate and continuous relationship with the patient, has been skipped due to lack of time, ousted from administrative papers and notes, what used to be human and first-level medicine has become telematic. distance from anyone, just a computer, a telephone and a rush to have a piece of paper for anything: recipes and challenging in rivers.

Quality of assistance equal to a post office, degree of satisfaction of people close to rejection and love for the profession of operators close to throwing in the towel and dedicating themselves to the longed-for retirement. Could you face the challenge of a virus with these tools? Is it possible to tackle the demand for health made up of assistance, proximity to an increasingly old and chronic population with a computer and twenty kilos of cards a day?

Rhetorical and useless questions because ours is a country that puts up an emergency and an extraordinary commissioner for every problem. How it is possible to transform a problem of at least ten years into an emergency is in the Bourbon DNA of our administrators, for whom the problems become such only if they take the pitchforks in front of a ministry. If you don’t see the problem, you are the problem …

Dr. Enzo Bozza

General practitioner in Vodo and Borca di Cadore

07 February 2022

