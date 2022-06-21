The lapidary message for José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma” from his daughter Liliana on Father’s Day

Known is that “The Puma” José Luis Rodríguez sustains some predicaments (to call it in some way) within his family. On the one hand there is a man who since he was a boy calls himself “The Puma Junior” and claims to be the singer’s son; but the case that brings us together today is the distance that José Luis maintains with his daughters as a result of his marriage to Lila Andiron: Lilibeth and Liliana Rodriguez Morillo.

Lilibeth was recently seen presenting her new single entitled “Malo” on a television program in Argentina, in which she recounts how her last meeting with her father was. Jose Luis Rodriguez. Now the one who has opened her heart in her own handwriting has been Liliana Rodríguez Morillo, who did not hesitate to congratulate her father’s day, not her father “The Puma”, but to his mother Lila Andiron.

Source: Twitter

“HAPPY FATHER’S DAY MOM!!!!!!!!!!!!! @elcocoterodelila

WITHOUT ANYTHING LEFT INSIDE ME… YOU HAVE BEEN A MOM AND DAD FOR A LONG TIME….and I love you and I am immensely grateful for your sacrifices…. That only we know….”, begins the message that Liliana Rodriguez Morillo has dedicated to his mother, Lila.

“On behalf of my uncles and Cousins…. That following the example of SILVESTRE BOZO they learned the legacy of “PARENTS” well… and never left…. Accepting ourselves as we are… driving us forward to tomorrow… in infinite love without fear…. Making us what we are today…invincible!….

In honor of those who never leave and are there… present… to those who have not been but rectified in time… to them…. My respects…”, continues the message that it suggests was also indirectly directed to Jose Luis Rodriguez. This particular fragment makes it clear that things between the artist and his daughters are far from resolved.

The message that Liliana Rodriguez Morillo wrote for Lila Andiron Y Jose Luis Rodriguez ends lapidary for “The Puma”: “And especially to FLORENCIO MOCAO…. I’m left with the desire….. Happy Father’s Day!!!!! FOR THEM AND FOR ALL THOSE WORTHY OF BEING CALLED POPE!”