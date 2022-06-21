Entertainment

The lapidary message for José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma” from his daughter Liliana on Father’s Day

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 34 2 minutes read

Known is that “The Puma” José Luis Rodríguez sustains some predicaments (to call it in some way) within his family. On the one hand there is a man who since he was a boy calls himself “The Puma Junior” and claims to be the singer’s son; but the case that brings us together today is the distance that José Luis maintains with his daughters as a result of his marriage to Lila Andiron: Lilibeth and Liliana Rodriguez Morillo.

Lilibeth was recently seen presenting her new single entitled “Malo” on a television program in Argentina, in which she recounts how her last meeting with her father was. Jose Luis Rodriguez. Now the one who has opened her heart in her own handwriting has been Liliana Rodríguez Morillo, who did not hesitate to congratulate her father’s day, not her father “The Puma”, but to his mother Lila Andiron.

Source link

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 34 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Lou Ferrigno’s Top 5 Biceps Exercises

10 mins ago

Barbie sneaks into the WomenNOW podcast, Campaigns

11 mins ago

They always have money; The 3 zodiac signs that know how to save money the most

21 mins ago

Emily Blunt to star in Pain Hustlers

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button