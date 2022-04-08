The Larcamón thing fell and Baños confirms who would be the new DT of America

The DT for America for the Apertura 2022 tournament

April 05, 2022 5:30 p.m.

After the departure of Santiago Solari, América went in search of its new coach, with a view to the Apertura tournament, taking into account that the Clausura will be closed with Fernando Ortiz, coach of the sub-20.

Now Santiago Baños, in an interview for TUDN, confirmed who can take the reins of America for the following summer. According to the journalist Paco Arredondo, the azulcrema president does not rule out that Tano Ortiz could stay with the first team.

“If the results come through, I don’t see why another tournament can’t stay,” said Baños for TUDN. In this way, America could rule out the possibility of going for Larcamón and would point directly to the DT who has somehow reversed the club’s bad walk.

Is America enough for the Liguilla?

If America wins 4 of 6 games, they would be securing a place in the playoffs of the playoffs. Something that is positive for the board, due to all the turbulence caused by the departure of Santiago Solari.

