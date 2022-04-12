The large sum given each month by Cristiano Ronaldo to Madame…

The companion of Cristiano Ronaldo is given a tidy sum each month to support the needs of the Ronaldo family.

If it was through her work as a saleswoman at Gucci that Georgina Rodriguez met Cristiano Ronaldo while he had treated himself to an afternoon of shopping in the Spanish capital, the native of Buenos Aires quickly stopped working when their love story began.

The income of the fivefold Ballon d’Or, estimated by Forbes at nearly 90 million euros the year of their meeting, could obviously be enough to support the household… According to the site El Nacionalthe native of Funchal would also pay no less than 100,000 euros monthly to cover “his expenses as well as those of the children and their care”. A tidy sum even though the Ronaldo family already has four children.

And after little Alana Martina, born of their union in November 2017, as well as Cristiano Jr and the twins Eva and Mateo, whom the Mancunian striker had thanks to a surrogate mother, the couple is preparing to welcome two new children. Two twins whose Georgina Rodriguez is due to give birth this spring. It remains to be seen whether the arrival of these two new mouths to feed will be the occasion for an ‘increase’ for Argentina, who also receives income from his modeling work or thanks to the documentary series that Netflix gives him. has consecrated.

Read also:The revelation of Ronaldo’s girlfriendGeorgina Rodriguez, new Netflix starRonaldo and Georgina break Instagram again