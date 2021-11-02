the largest acquisition in its history – Corriere.it

The US group Coca-Cola has announced that it has obtained the full control of the $ 5.6 billion sports drink brand BodyArmor. After the rumors published by Wall Street Journal the official news arrives from Coca-Cola. The group already had 15% of BodyArmor (acquired in 2018) and acquired the remaining 85% from the founders and historical investors of the company, including some professional athletes who invested in the company at the beginning. For example, remember that BodyArmor was supported at its founding in 2011 by basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in early 2020.

The prospects

The acquisition of the sports drink brand, however, is the largest in Coca-Cola’s history.

Earlier this year, the company announced it was in talks to acquire a majority stake in BodyArmor. Total control now allows Coca-Cola to gain strength in the sports drinks market where PepsiCo’s Gatorade also operates. The sports drinks company’s ambition to generate approximately $ 1.4 billion in retail sales by the end of the year.



