Business

the largest acquisition in its history – Corriere.it

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

The US group Coca-Cola has announced that it has obtained the full control of the $ 5.6 billion sports drink brand BodyArmor. After the rumors published by Wall Street Journal the official news arrives from Coca-Cola. The group already had 15% of BodyArmor (acquired in 2018) and acquired the remaining 85% from the founders and historical investors of the company, including some professional athletes who invested in the company at the beginning. For example, remember that BodyArmor was supported at its founding in 2011 by basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in early 2020.

The prospects

The acquisition of the sports drink brand, however, is the largest in Coca-Cola’s history.

Earlier this year, the company announced it was in talks to acquire a majority stake in BodyArmor. Total control now allows Coca-Cola to gain strength in the sports drinks market where PepsiCo’s Gatorade also operates. The sports drinks company’s ambition to generate approximately $ 1.4 billion in retail sales by the end of the year.


Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

What if the ECB reduces the protections? This is why the BTp-Bund spread is soaring

8 hours ago

Green light Put up the Turin plan for 165 million – Ultima Ora

2 days ago

Flights at bargain prices? Here’s how low cost airlines do it

36 mins ago

in Italy over 62 million animals, more than the residents – Corriere.it

16 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button