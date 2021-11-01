The largest aircraft in the world, the Emirates A380, returns to Milan Malpensa





The Airbus 380-800, the largest aircraft in the world, returns to Malpensa: Sunday October 31st the air giant – as expected – is back to operate on the Dubai-Malpensa-New York route, a year and a half after the replacement, in March 2020, when the international lockdown had imposed the minimization of frequencies and capacity of flights.

The A380 was promptly caught on the runway by Massimo Andreina, aviation enthusiast. A splendid shot, even if the A380 is to be seen live, with its 72 meters in length and just under 80 meters of wingspan, like three railway carriages lined up or a twenty-five-story building.

The aircraft is used on the flight from Dubai that continues – thanks to the so-called “fifth freedom” of flight – to New York, on the route that traditionally sees more competition from Malpensa in terms of number of connections and quality. And Emirates certainly is able to compete, with the air giant offering 489 seats, lounges and a thousand other amenities for all levels of service on board (but in the upper class there is also a shower).

L’Airbus debuted at Malpensa with Lufthansa in 2010 (at the time when the German company wanted to make its hub here) but then it was Emirates that made it a permanent presence on the routes from Milan to the US and to Dubai.

The A380 is yes an iconic symbol in the world of aviation, but that evidently above all responds to an increase in demand for posts to sit down: a good sign, which comes a few weeks after the reopening of many tourist destinations also in the Middle East area. Good signal given by the first flight: 327 arriving travelers, 448 departing ones.