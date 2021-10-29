The largest Bitcoin fund in the world could become an ETF in July next year

Grayscale could launch its Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) as early as July 2022, claims one of its executives.

During a virtual event organized by MarketWatch on October 27, Grayscale’s global head of ETFs, David LaValle, anticipated a nine-month wait for US regulatory approval.

Grayscale: now is the right time to apply for an ETF

Grayscale, the company that manages the world’s largest volume Bitcoin investment product, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), reiterated this month its “commitment” to turn it into an ETF.

According to LaValle, the timing for submitting the request this week was ideal.

“It seemed like the ideal time to submit our question,” commented.

“Now that Bitcoin futures products are not occupying the SEC’s attention, they should be willing to look into requests for spot-based products.”

ETF requests require a 240-day review period from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, suggesting a potential green light in July.

The month of October saw the approval of four ETFs, all based on Bitcoin futures instead of the spot market, a feature that Grayscale and other companies aspire to change.

On Thursday, GBTC reached $ 38.8 billion in assets under management (AUM), with Grayscale’s total across all funds now standing at $ 53.1 billion.

GBTC reserve chart vs. BTC / USD. Source: Bybt

Hayes: the ETF market needs “new capital”

As Cointelegraph reported, many are hoping that new spot ETFs will be launched in November amid criticism of futures-based products.

“I just read an analysis published by a fund manager on the first renewal date of futures for Bitcoin ETFs (renewal to the new front month contract). As many had predicted, it doesn’t bode well. ETF investors face large tracking error. Added to this are the two flash crashes of the BTC price since the launch of the ETF. “

JUST SAW ANALYSIS by a fund manager trader of the 1st futures roll date for the #bitcoin ETFs (they roll to new front-month contract). As many predicted, it’s not pretty – ETF investors face big tracking error. Add to that two flash crashes in #BTC price since ETF inception. Ugh – Caitlin Long (@CaitlinLong_) October 29, 2021

Arthur Hayes, former CEO of the large derivatives exchange BitMEX, offered an even more critical view of the entire ecosystem this week.

“There is already a pseudo-ETF with over $ 40 billion in AUM, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). Technically it’s not an ETF, but it still sucked in assets. Therefore, what is needed is not a movement of the AUM from one product to another, but the introduction of new capital into the system,”He explained in a blog post.

“When GBTC is added to the mix of US-listed ETF products, will there actually be net new demand from retail traders and institutions that have not yet invested in the industry? I fear that the narrative about the influx of AUM from institutional and retail investors as a whole may be wrong, as those who want to participate have already found a way to do so. “

Markets have had years to discount a potential ETF launch, after the SEC’s multiple rejections have shifted Bitcoin’s price less and less.

